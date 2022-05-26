Denver Heart and Stroke Walk

Water parks across the metro area are now open for the summer as COVID-19 cases are on the rise. Arvada home struck by lightning, caught on doorbell …. Soaking rain showers move in Tuesday night through …. Commerce City holds state’s largest Memorial Day …. Coloradan comfort dogs help...
DENVER (KDVR) — “Colorado Point of View” host Matt Mauro sat down with lawmakers and activists to discuss gun violence and what should be done to prevent it following a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. Mauro’s guests are State Representative Tom Sullivan, Rocky Mountain Gun Owners Executive...
Colorado saw all sorts of different weather on Memorial Day, from snow prompting shut-downs along I-70 in the mountains, to the marina seeing 30 MPH gusts of wind in Cherry Creek. FOX31's Nicole Fierro has a look at how people spent the day depending on what mother nature brought their way.
DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police Department is looking into a crash that killed one person early Monday morning. The crash happened at E. 46th Ave. and N. Brighton Blvd. around 1:20 a.m. The victim’s identification will be released as soon as next-of-kin is notified.
Rain chances will stick around for the week with a 50% of a shower on Tuesday. Jessica Lebel forecasts. Seasonal temperatures with more rain showers possible.
DENVER (KDVR) — The Denver Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving two motorists on northbound I-225 going to westbound I-70. One adult woman was found dead at the scene. Her identity will be released once the next-of-kin is notified. I-225 has since reopened.
DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado Department of Transportation issued safety closures on eastbound I-70 due to dangerous weather conditions. The safety closures are located between Exit 180 to East Vail and Exit 190 to Vail Pass summit. To view the CDOT closure map, click here. Updates to follow.
DENVER (KDVR) — UPDATE: Westbound I-70 has reopened to traffic between Exit 216 to US 6; Loveland Pass and Exit 205 to US 6; CO 9; Silverthorne. The Colorado Department of Transportation issued a road closure at Loveland Pass due to road safety concerns. Snowy conditions are causing a...
