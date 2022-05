Fans of Netflix‘s hit show Stranger Things are speculating that Will (played by Noah Schnapp) is gay. With the premiere of the fourth season, viewers have noticed that the series could possibly give an answer to the theories. In Episode 5, Will seems to be considering opening up to his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard), as he says: “Sometimes I think it’s just scary to open up like that, to say how you really feel, especially to people you care about the most, because what if they don’t like the truth?”

TV SERIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO