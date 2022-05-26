Spotify is Teaming Up With London's Favorite Chicken Shop

Yesterday was no ordinary day for the iconic Mona Lisa at the Louvre museum in Paris. Leonardo da Vinci‘s masterpiece, which is displayed inside the Salle des États room on level one of the Denon Wing, was vandalized by a man dressed as an old woman in a wheelchair. According to reports, the unidentified individual stood up, took off his wig and smashed cake all over the piece of art. However, what the man probably did not know was that the painting is protected by a layer of glass. As the culprit was escorted out of the museum, he said in French, “Think about the Earth. Think about the Earth, there are people who are destroying the Earth. Think about it. All artists think about the Earth. That’s why I did this. Think about the planet.”

