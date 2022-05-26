ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Spotify is Teaming Up With London's Favorite Chicken Shop

Hypebae
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn celebration of Spotify‘s most popular playlist “Hot Hits UK,” the streaming platform announced a new partnership with Morley’s that sees the chicken shop giving away free chicken for all. On June 1, the first 100 customers to visit Morley’s stores in London will receive...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

ANDAM Fashion Award 2022 Finalists: Peter Do, Ottolinger and More

Peter Do, Ottolinger and HELIOT EMIL are three of seven finalists for the upcoming 2022 ANDAM Fashion Award. The association announced its list of seven nominees, who are competing for a final cash award of €300,000 EUR (approximately $322,000 USD). For the first time in the award’s history, there will also be a runner-up Special Prize with an award of €100,000 EUR (approximately $107,000 USD).
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Post Malone's 'Twelve Carat Toothache' Album Features Collabs With Doja Cat, Gunna and More

In anticipation of his fourth studio album next week, Post Malone has unveiled the official tracklist for Twelve Carat Toothache. The artist subtly revealed the titles of all 14 tracks on Apple Music, which features collaborations with Doja Cat on “I Like You (A Happier Song),” Gunna on “I Cannot Be (A Sadder Song),” The Kid LAROI on “Wasting Angels” and Fleet Foxes on “Love/Hate Letter To Alcohol.” Additionally, Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd appear on the record from the previously-released songs “Cooped Up” and “One Right Now,” respectively. Other tracks include “Reputation,” “Lemon Tree,” “Wrapped Around Your Finger,” “Insane,” “Euthanasia,” “When I’m Alone” and “Waiting For A Miracle.”
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

The Queen faces new heartbreak just days before Platinum Jubilee celebrations

In a matter of days, the nation will come together to celebrate the Queen's incredible Platinum Jubilee celebrations. But Her Majesty received some upsetting personal news at the weekend. WATCH: The Queen and Princess Margaret appear in unseen childhood footage. It was announced on Sunday that Lester Piggott – the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meghan Markle
Hypebae

South Korean Musician IU Named Global Ambassador of Gucci

Joining Squid Game‘s Lee Jung-jae and Shin Min-an, South Korean musician IU — real name Lee Ji-eun — has been named the latest global ambassador of Gucci. The announcement doesn’t come as a huge surprise, considering the K-pop star’s ongoing partnership with the Italian house. The artist has worked with the brand in both the fashion and beauty categories in multiple editorials and red carpet events, including the most recent Cannes Film Festival. She attended the annual event wearing a lace floral number from Gucci. Her first partnership with the fashion brand dates back to 2019, when she was named ambassador in the Korean region alongside EXO member KAI, who has been a global ambassador since.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Unidentified Man Vandalizes the 'Mona Lisa' With Cake

Yesterday was no ordinary day for the iconic Mona Lisa at the Louvre museum in Paris. Leonardo da Vinci‘s masterpiece, which is displayed inside the Salle des États room on level one of the Denon Wing, was vandalized by a man dressed as an old woman in a wheelchair. According to reports, the unidentified individual stood up, took off his wig and smashed cake all over the piece of art. However, what the man probably did not know was that the painting is protected by a layer of glass. As the culprit was escorted out of the museum, he said in French, “Think about the Earth. Think about the Earth, there are people who are destroying the Earth. Think about it. All artists think about the Earth. That’s why I did this. Think about the planet.”
ENTERTAINMENT
Reality Tea

Shanna Moakler Reacts To Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Wedding In Italy

Shanna Moakler hasn’t always been supportive of her ex-husband, Travis Barker’s, relationship with Kourtney Kardashian. When Travis popped the question to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star in October of 2021, Shanna made some shady comments. The rose and candle-strewn proposal was filmed for the new Hulu show, The Kardashians. “Before you ask why […] The post Shanna Moakler Reacts To Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker’s Wedding In Italy appeared first on Reality Tea.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Food Drink#Teaming Up With London#Favorite Chicken Shop#Ireland Head Of Music#Deliveroo
Reuters

Sale of All Blacks stake creates little stir in New Zealand

WELLINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - The All Blacks have a decent claim to being the most successful men's national team in any major sport and for decades their success has been tied to New Zealand's sense of itself. In a week when a stake, albeit small, in New Zealand Rugby...
RUGBY
Hypebae

The Women's Air Jordan 4 Gets Dressed in "Seafoam" Green

Ahead of Jordan Brand‘s official announcement, Instagram sneaker account @zsneakerheadz has unveiled a first look of the Air Jordan 4 Women’s “Seafoam,” which is set to drop next year. As its colorway name suggests, the upcoming silhouette boasts hits of muted green on the midsoles, linings,...
APPAREL
Hypebae

Finn Wolfhard Responds to 'Stranger Things' Fan Theory That Will Is Gay

Fans of Netflix‘s hit show Stranger Things are speculating that Will (played by Noah Schnapp) is gay. With the premiere of the fourth season, viewers have noticed that the series could possibly give an answer to the theories. In Episode 5, Will seems to be considering opening up to his best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard), as he says: “Sometimes I think it’s just scary to open up like that, to say how you really feel, especially to people you care about the most, because what if they don’t like the truth?”
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hypebae

12 June Footwear Releases to Bookmark

June promises to be a collab-heavy month for footwear with the Tom Sachs x NikeCraft boastfully understated “General Purpose Shoe” and Kasina x Nike Air Max pack already building hype. Over at YEEZY, the Foam Runner returns in “Sand” and “Olive” while the BSKTBL and 700 MNVN are...
APPAREL
Hypebae

A Major Coco Chanel Retrospective Is Coming to the V&A

London‘s Victoria and Albert Museum is gearing up to open its first-ever Chanel retrospective show, dedicated to the legacy of Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel. The upcoming exhibition will cover everything from Chanel’s beginnings at her millinery boutique in Paris, to building her name into a fashion house, as well as her final collection in 1971. Based on the Chanel Manifesto shown in Paris at the Palais Galliera in 2020, the exhibit will feature iconic pieces including the 1916 marinière, jersey sailor blouse, the LBD and more. The V&A will be adding items from its very own archives for the show with over 180 looks alongside jewelry, accessories and perfumes displayed in the show.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy