ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Kevin Spacey charged in UK with 4 counts of sexual assault

WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WKfB4_0frLMPHh00
Britain Kevin Spacey Kevin Spacey leaves court after testifying in a civil lawsuit, Thursday, May 26, 2022, in New York. British prosecutors have charged Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men. The 62-year-old double Academy Award winner was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The U.K. charges were announced Thursday, as Spacey was testifying in a courtroom in New York City in a civil lawsuit. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (John Minchillo)

LONDON — (AP) — British prosecutors said Thursday they have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men, an announcement that came as the actor was in court in New York testifying in a different case.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Spacey “has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.” The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and one in western England in April 2013. The alleged victims are now in their 30s and 40s.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the service’s Special Crime Division, said the charges followed a review of evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police.

Spacey, a 62-year-old double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them. The former “House of Cards” star ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

Spacey won a best supporting actor Academy Award for the 1995 film “The Usual Suspects” and a lead actor Oscar for the 1999 movie “American Beauty."

But his celebrated career came to an abrupt halt in 2017 when actor Anthony Rapp accused the star of assaulting him at a party in the 1980s, when Rapp was a teenager. Spacey denies the allegations.

Spacey testified Thursday in a courtroom in New York City in the civil lawsuit filed by Rapp. Spacey didn’t respond to reporters as he left the courthouse talking on his mobile phone.

The new criminal charges were mentioned briefly by Rapp's lawyers during the court hearing, and Spacey's lawyers were asked about it by reporters during a break in testimony. They declined to comment.

Another criminal case brought against Spacey, an indecent assault and battery charge stemming from the alleged groping of an 18-year-old man at a Nantucket resort, was dismissed by Massachusetts prosecutors in 2019.

Thursday's court session in New York City dealt with a technical issue in the civil lawsuit, whether it was better handled in a federal or state U.S. court. Spacey was called to testify about where he lived, not about the truthfulness of the allegations against him.

Spacey testified that his main residence and domicile is in Baltimore, where he moved for the filming of “House of Cards.” He said he was “beguiled by its charm, its beauty.” But he also testified about his time living in London as the artistic director of the Old Vic.

“It was extremely important to me that I endear myself to the British public, that I’m not running away,” he said, noting that his start there was troubled by a “disastrous production” in 2005 of Arthur Miller’s last play.

But, he said, “I’m an American citizen. Once the job was done, I came back to America.”

He said he made a trip to London in February 2020 for a possible film, but then the pandemic hit. His U.S. doctor recommended that he stay there, where he resided until the following September, when his visa expired and he flew to Los Angeles for an arbitration proceeding.

He said he has not been back to the U.K. since then.

___

Associated Press writer Larry Neumeister contributed to this report from New York.

___

Corrects story to reflect that it was Rapp’s lawyers, not Spacey’s, who brought up the criminal charges in court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

NYC subway riders fail to intervene as woman pleads for help in attack

A video has emerged of a woman on the New York City subway pleading for help as a man assaults her while other riders ignore her. The video first began spreading on Wednesday after The Daily Dot published a story about the incident. In the footage, a man in a white hoodie stalks through a subway car screaming expletives and sits down in a seat. The other passengers near the man slide away after he sits down. One woman, who the man sat directly next to, tries to leave, but he reaches up and grabs her hair and yanks her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Black Enterprise

Meghan Markle Criticized for Paying Respects at Uvalde Memorial Site

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, visited the memorial site for the victims killed in a Texas elementary school shooting massacre. On Thursday, Chron News reported that the Los Angeles-born philanthropist was photographed laying a bouquet at a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse. This week, families and community members gathered to honor the 19 students and two teachers who lost their lives at Robb Elementary School.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Massachusetts State
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
67K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy