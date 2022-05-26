ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral woman arrested for bomb threat to graduation ceremony because child cannot graduate

By Victoria Costa
NBC2 Fort Myers
 5 days ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A Cape Coral woman was arrested and is facing charges after telling school faculty she was going to attend her child’s graduation with a fake bomb strapped to her due to her child being unable to graduate because of disciplinary issues.

On May 20, Cape Coral police responded to a suspicious person incident at the Cape Coral Chamber of Commerce, located at 2051 Cape Coral Parkway East.

The reporting party called authorities and stated a woman, later identified as Tracy Marie Adeline Carter, was at the location for over an hour speaking with staff members and not making any sense.

Carter appeared to be under the influence, according to CCPD.

Before she left the location, Carter explained to the reporting party that she was upset her child was unable to graduate due to disciplinary issues at school. She explained that she was going to attend graduation with a fake bomb threat strapped to her to show the faculty how upset she was.

Carter said she would feel bad for the children who would feel scared, but said she really needed to be heard. Additionally, Carter said she did not plan to hurt anyone.

Contact was made with her and Carter confirmed her threats. She said she had thoughts about doing it, but it would only be a “cardboard” bomb.

Carter said she wanted to mimic the movie “John Q” to make a statement.

She was arrested and brought to Lee County Jail.

Linda baby
5d ago

Unbelievable! Can't imagine why her kid had "disciplinary" issues. SHE IS A TERRORIST.HANDLE IT ACCORDINGLY!

