Cal Poly baseball team not invited to the NCAA play offs. The Mustangs won 13 out of their last 14 games. But the strong finish was not enough to qualify for the play offs. Nine S.E.C. and nine A.C.C. teams made the play offs. Five from the PAC 12 including Stanford and Oregon State who each host regionals. Only one team from the Big West invited. Just the conference champion Gauchos.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO