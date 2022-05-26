Powerlifting Has Been A Gamechanger For Mike Mayo

The Church in Sag Harbor will host esteemed poet Philip Schultz in conversation with editor Jill Bialosky on Friday, June 3, at 6 p.m. Featuring an excerpt reading and discussion of Schultz’s newly published memoir “Comforts of the Abyss,” the two will converse about Schultz’s writing school, method and how it translates to the page. In this candid and generous book, Schultz reflects on his early life in an immigrant neighborhood of upstate New York, his first writing experiments inspired by Ernest Hemingway and John Keats, his struggles with dyslexia, and the failures he witnessed in his father’s life and his own. Through surprising, sometimes humorous, and encouraging encounters with the writers who influence him — including Elizabeth Bishop, Joan Didion and Norman Mailer — as well as moving experiences of loss, Schultz learns how to fashion personas out of pain. The evening will conclude with a book signing.

SAG HARBOR, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO