Southampton, NY

Powerlifting Has Been A Gamechanger For Mike Mayo

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Mayo is clearly the type of person who once he gets into something there’s no turning back — he’s fully engaged and ready to go. The 59-year-old New York... more. Gavin Arcuri knelt down on the field, collapsing over himself following his No. 4-seeded Westhampton ... by Desirée...

27east.com

Scooter Pietsch’s ‘Windfall’ Opens Bay Street’s Summer Season

It’s safe to assume that most everyone fantasizes about winning the lottery at some point in their lives. But for those who toil away in unfulfilling jobs, the stakes can feel quite a bit higher — and when the boss is a tyrant, that dollar and a dream can come with a liberal dose of desperation as well.
SAG HARBOR, NY
27east.com

Hampton Bays Man Killed In Motorcycle Crash

David Acevedo, 32, of Hampton Bays, was killed on Monday, May 30, following a crash on Sills Road in Yaphank. Suffolk County Police report he was riding a 2013 Suzuki... more. I initially had written a lengthy rebuttal to Ed Surgan’s response to my letter titled “Party of Lies” [May 19]. My “Party of Lies” letter was about the Republican gaslighting of America. Mr. Surgan took exception [“For The Record,” Letters, May 26]. Although his reasoning is faulty, and his grasp on public policy weak, I ask Mr. Surgan to agree with me that Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott is unfit for the high office he holds. In the aftermath of the latest mass shooting, which extinguished the lives of Americans, gunned down with an AR-15 — this time, young elementary ... by Staff Writer.
HAMPTON BAYS, NY
PechaKucha Night Hamptons, Vol. 36

The Parrish Art Museum features speakers in rapid-fire presentations about living creatively at PechaKucha Night Hamptons, Vol. 36, on Friday, June 3, at 6 p.m. The speakers, who will show 20 images for 20 seconds in 6-minute and 40-second long presentations, include writer, photographer, and software designer Sarah Alford, Chicana artist, curator, educator, and death doula Brianna L. Hernández, artist and disabled Vietnam veteran John Melillo, filmmaker Ted Nemeth, multi-disciplinary artist Camille Perrottet, artist Mark Seidenfeld, and artist, social justice activist, public speaker, and retired Southampton Elementary School teacher Denise Silva-Dennis. PechaKucha will be presented in person at the museum and livestreamed. Registration is required, and attendees are encouraged to visit parrishart.org for COVID-19 guidelines.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Dr. Leslee Stradford And Cullen Washington Jr. At Keyes Art

On Saturday, June 3, Keyes Art in Sag Harbor opens an exhibition featuring the work of Leslee Stradford and Cullen Washington Jr. The show opens with a reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Dr. Leslee Howes Stradford is a descendant of John Batiste (J.B.) Stradford, who was an attorney, entrepreneur...
SAG HARBOR, NY
The Late Marshall Oreck’s Amagansett Beach House Sells For $7.25M

The oceanfront Amagansett beach house of the late Marshall Oreck, a founding executive of the vacuum company bearing his family’s name, recently sold for $7,250,000. At the end of a private road, the contemporary home on 0.39 acre is just 1,150 square feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms, making it among the smallest homes on the ocean in East Hampton Town.
AMAGANSETT, NY
Will You Be My Muse?

In his new exhibition at Mark Borghi Gallery in Sag Harbor, Clintel Steed asks the open-ended question, “Will You Be My Muse For Summer 2022?” The exhibition opens with a reception on Saturday, June 4, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. and remains on view through June 16. Rather than seeking an answer to this invitation, he is looking for a new understanding of what a muse is today.
SAG HARBOR, NY
Philip Schultz In Conversation

The Church in Sag Harbor will host esteemed poet Philip Schultz in conversation with editor Jill Bialosky on Friday, June 3, at 6 p.m. Featuring an excerpt reading and discussion of Schultz’s newly published memoir “Comforts of the Abyss,” the two will converse about Schultz’s writing school, method and how it translates to the page. In this candid and generous book, Schultz reflects on his early life in an immigrant neighborhood of upstate New York, his first writing experiments inspired by Ernest Hemingway and John Keats, his struggles with dyslexia, and the failures he witnessed in his father’s life and his own. Through surprising, sometimes humorous, and encouraging encounters with the writers who influence him — including Elizabeth Bishop, Joan Didion and Norman Mailer — as well as moving experiences of loss, Schultz learns how to fashion personas out of pain. The evening will conclude with a book signing.
SAG HARBOR, NY
Al Franken ‘God Spoke’ At Sag Harbor Cinema

Sag Harbor Cinema’s first year-round retrospective, dedicated to the work of D.A. Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus, draws to a close with a special screening of “Al Franken: God Spoke.” A conversation with Al Franken and the filmmakers Chris Hegedus and Nick Doob will take place after the 6 p.m. screening on Saturday, June 4.
SAG HARBOR, NY

