Powerlifting Has Been A Gamechanger For Mike Mayo

The Parrish Art Museum features speakers in rapid-fire presentations about living creatively at PechaKucha Night Hamptons, Vol. 36, on Friday, June 3, at 6 p.m. The speakers, who will show 20 images for 20 seconds in 6-minute and 40-second long presentations, include writer, photographer, and software designer Sarah Alford, Chicana artist, curator, educator, and death doula Brianna L. Hernández, artist and disabled Vietnam veteran John Melillo, filmmaker Ted Nemeth, multi-disciplinary artist Camille Perrottet, artist Mark Seidenfeld, and artist, social justice activist, public speaker, and retired Southampton Elementary School teacher Denise Silva-Dennis. PechaKucha will be presented in person at the museum and livestreamed. Registration is required, and attendees are encouraged to visit parrishart.org for COVID-19 guidelines.
