ISABELLA COUNTY, Mich., - Isabella County deputies were in a standoff with a 30-year-old barricaded gunman on Monday around 7:00 a.m. Deputies were dispatched to 11000 N Lakeside Trail, Camelot Lake area after a man approached a resident and asked the homeowner if he had a car or a gun. The homeowner responded that he did not. The man then pushed his way into the residence and ran upstairs. The homeowner left the residence and immediately called 911.

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO