ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

OCFS mobile response units launched

By Bridget Whelan
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393PlB_0frLJSy500

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The New York State Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS) announced the launch of mobile response units to strengthen children and families at risk of entering the child welfare system. This is part of the expansion of primary prevention work in New York in response to the Family First Prevention Services Act (FFPSA).

The mobile response unit strategy helps develop and operate coordinated programs of community-based family support and family preservation services to reduce child maltreatment, address children’s safety and preserve the integrity of the family unit when the family’s needs can be safely and effectively addressed in the home according to the OCFS. The units were procured through funding provided by the state Office of Victim Services, and OCFS covers the operational costs for the counties with FFPSA funding.

The mobile response units are now in four counties around the state: Albany, Monroe, Onondaga and Westchester. They will be staffed by a licensed clinician, a behavioral health specialist, a family peer advocate and/or a domestic violence advocate.

Newark man gets 10 years for trying to entice minor

OCFS Commissioner Sheila J. Poole believes it has been long overdue to offer families new approaches that encourage parents to seek help and receive assistance when they need it. The OCFS is hopeful that families will benefit from this approach in collaboration with many community partners.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
Albany, NY
City
Onondaga, NY
NEWS10 ABC

6 proposed bill to expand abortion in NYS

With the Supreme Courts draft opinion to overturn Roe v Wade, Governor Kathy Hochul is calling New York a "safe harbor" for abortion services. Lawmakers are scheduled to take up a package of 6 abortion bills these last two legislative session days.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Support#Child Welfare#Domestic Violence#Behavioral Health#Ocfs Mobile#Ffpsa
NEWS10 ABC

This week in New York history: May 29-June 4

This week in New York history features the first cross-country flight from Albany to Manhattan, Babe Ruth retiring, and Andy Warhol getting shot in his New York City studio. All information has been provided by the New York State Museum History Department.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NYS legislature to vote on gun legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–On Tuesday, 10 gun bills were introduced in the New York State Legislature. Among them, legislation to require a permit to buy a semi-automatic riffle, that would raise the age from 18 to 21 to buy that kind of weapon. Capitol Correspondent, Jamie DeLine, asked Republican Assembly Leader Will Barclay to share his […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
News Break
Politics
NEWS10 ABC

DUI arrest of Pelosi’s husband came after California crash

NAPA, Calif. (AP) — The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California’s wine country, authorities said. Paul Pelosi,...
NAPA COUNTY, CA
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy