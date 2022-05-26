ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Yes, we should control who gets to own a gun and how they use it

By James E. Garcia
Arizona Mirror
Arizona Mirror
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ku6w6_0frLIM1a00

A demonstrator holds a sign depicting an assault rifle at a protest against President Trump's visit to El Paso after the mass shooting there in 2019. Photo by Mario Tama | Getty Images

As I sat down to write about the mass shooting that left 19 children and three adults dead in Uvalde, Texas, it occurred to me that they hadn’t even finished burying the 13 people killed by a white supremacist in the gun massacre a week before in Buffalo, N.Y.

That’s how good we’ve gotten at slaughtering each other.

It’s not that we’re any smarter or tougher or more mentally disturbed than the rest of the world. What makes us No. 1 at committing mass murder at the point of a gun is just that we have more guns. A lot more guns. About 400 million guns at last count.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

In 2018 , there were enough guns in the United States for every man, woman and child to possess at least one, and still have 67 million guns left over. The U.S. has more guns per capita than any other country in the world.

It’s a shameful and increasingly fatal distinction.

According to an FBI report released just 24 hours before the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, there were “61 active shooter incidents” in 2021 that left 103 people dead and 140 wounded (excluding the shooters). That was a 52% increase over 2020 and 97% increase over 2017.

I can’t help but lament the fact that, even as we’re starting to leave the horror of the global pandemic behind, our country’s pre-COVID epidemic of mass shootings seems to have accelerated.

More than 42,000 people a year — about 125 people a day — die from gunshots in the U.S. (about half of them are suicides), and firearms are now the leading cause of death for children, according to a study in the New England Journal of Medicine .

Let me repeat that last point: firearms are now the leading cause of death for children — and the slaughter in Uvalde has only added to that macabre statistic.

Why does this keep happening?

It’s not a mystery. We not only have too many guns, but too much hate.

There’s a sickness that’s infected America’s soul, psyche and politics. It’s rooted in anger and resentment, part of a dark mentality that regards cultural and demographic change as a threat to the until now unchallenged white power base in this country.

For a major swath of Americans, this is “the greatest country on earth” — and that includes, ironically, the folks who insist we need to “make America great again.” For them, the implication is that America got to be great because white people made it that way, even if they won’t say so out loud.

Two points: Not all white people agree with that racist attitude and it’s an attitude that isn’t confined to white people. Plenty of Brown and Black people I know think the same way, even if people of color have often been excluded from the spoils of that so-called greatness.

It’s a perspective that some of us on the browner side have acquired by osmosis, because, frankly, for most of our lives most of our role models were white. Call it colorblind nativism.

It’s time to acknowledge that we kill each other as much as we do with guns because we can, because guns are so freely available to almost anyone who wants one.

What does this have to do with America’s perverse attraction to guns and the mayhem they cause?

Today’s unfettered proliferation of guns in our communities is a manifestation of the belief — the fear, really — by many in America’s still predominantly white, male power base that our God-given “greatness” is under attack by pretty much anyone who isn’t straight, white and Christian.

To make matters worse,  a growing number of the people who think that way are also actively working to dismantle our democracy. That’s what last year’s assault on the U.S. Capitol and ongoing voter suppression efforts are all about.

These are also the same folks who think the only way to curb the growing wave of gun violence is to ensure that every red-blooded, law-abiding citizen (and they must be citizens) owns a gun, or two, or three.

These are also the same folks you’ll see in droves this week at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston cheering on gun ownership, just days after the most deadly school massacre in Texas history.

The message at the NRA convention will be “guns are good,” even though 19 children are dead.

At the other end of the political spectrum, meanwhile, the Democrats’ latest gun reform proposals are probably too little and too late.

Tragically, the killing train has left the station.

All of this is to say that Congress must act now and it must act boldly. The American people are tired of piece-meal proposals that purport to promote “gun safety.”

Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting

Polls show a clear majority of Americans support legislation that better regulates who gets to own guns and how they get to use them.

And we should start by outlawing the possession of assault weapons, like the ones used in Buffalo, Uvalde, San Diego, El Paso, Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Orlando and the countless other sites of horrific mass shootings we’ve experienced in recent years.

And, yes, that means some people will lose the right to keep their guns, and others may have their guns taken away.

It’s time to acknowledge that we kill each other as much as we do with guns because we can, because guns are so freely available to almost anyone who wants one.

What about the Second Amendment?

Can we also get off the fantasy that the Founding Fathers had a clue that Americans one day would walk around packing weapons powerful enough to massacre dozens of people in a matter of seconds. The authors of the Constitution, who owned weapons that fired a single shot and took at least 20 seconds to reload, didn’t envision AR-15s or fighter jets or tanks or killer drones. But a strict “originalist” and, frankly, dishonest reading of the Second Amendment could argue that I should have a right to own any one of those weapons.

If that argument seems absurd, it’s because it is. But it’s no less absurd than the argument being propagated today by the right-wing, pro-gun lobby that says the man in Uvalde who slaughtered those 19 children had an absolute right to possess the weapon of war he used to commit that unimaginable atrocity.

Congress needs to pass legislation that does a much better job of controlling who gets to own a gun and how they get to use it.

Because if we don’t, Americans will just keep finding themselves staring down the wrong end of a gun barrel, slaughtered in the name of the right to wield weapons of war.

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Yes, we should control who gets to own a gun and how they use it appeared first on Arizona Mirror .

Comments / 9

Related
Arizona Mirror

Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday implored Senate Republicans to work with Democrats to pass bipartisan gun control legislation, following a mass school shooting that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers in Texas. Tuesday’s massacre was the nation’s second-deadliest mass school shooting since another at Sandy Hook Elementary […] The post Frustrated Democrats call for GOP help on federal gun laws after mass school shooting appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Arizona Mirror

Biden condemns racist theory of white supremacy in visit to Buffalo after mass shooting

President Joe Biden on Tuesday commemorated the victims of last weekend’s mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, and condemned the ideology that drove the killer to “carry out a murderous, racist rampage” at a grocery store in a predominantly Black neighborhood. In a visit to the Upstate New York city, Biden and other New York […] The post Biden condemns racist theory of white supremacy in visit to Buffalo after mass shooting appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
BUFFALO, NY
Arizona Mirror

Our national pathology over guns is no longer insane. It’s inhuman.

Want to know what rage feels like? It’s waking on a Wednesday morning on a school day as the cable news talking heads sift through the latest on the shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead, most of them children, and looking at your daughter as she gets ready for her […] The post Our national pathology over guns is no longer insane. It’s inhuman. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Government
The Atlantic

The Real Reason America Doesn’t Have Gun Control

After each of the repeated mass shootings that now provide a tragic backbeat to American life, the same doomed dance of legislation quickly begins. As the outraged demands for action are inevitably derailed in Congress, disappointed gun-control advocates, and perplexed ordinary citizens, point their fingers at the influence of the National Rifle Association or the intransigent opposition of congressional Republicans. Those are both legitimate factors, but the stalemate over gun-control legislation since Bill Clinton’s first presidential term ultimately rests on a much deeper problem: the growing crisis of majority rule in American politics.
POLITICS
NBC News

Does the 2nd Amendment actually give you the right to own a gun?

While today, we might think the 2nd Amendment protects our personal right to own guns, a lot of experts would tell you that wasn’t the case for most of U.S. history… at least, not until 2008. In this episode of Think Again, NBC News correspondent Andrew Stern digs into our nation's past to investigate whether or not the founders intended for us to have a personal right to gun ownership.May 26, 2022.
POLITICS
The Independent

National gun surrender launched

A new national gun surrender will allow people to anonymously hand in weapons and ammunition including heirlooms, shotguns and antique revolvers, as well as illegal stun guns and gas-firing blank pistols bought overseas.Many such guns are held in innocence and ignorance that having them is against the law, according to the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and The National Ballistics Intelligence Service (Nabis).Weapons handed in during past surrenders included old wartime service revolvers, war trophies – including grenades – and gas-operated blank-firing pistols and stun-guns – bought during trips to Europe, or online.However innocently held, such weaponry can be acquired...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Safety#Fbi#Second Amendment#Black People#Violent Crime
The Independent

Video re-emerges of Ted Cruz grinning as he fries bacon on same gun model used by Texas school shooter

As Ted Cruz faces criticism for his response to the mass shooting that left 19 children and 2 adults dead in Uvalde, Texas, a video has re-emerged showing the Republican senator frying and eating bacon on the same type of gun apparently used by the shooter.In the 2015 clip, which was released while he was running for president, Mr Cruz smirkingly introduces a method for cooking breakfast: wrapping strips of bacon around the muzzle of an AR-15 assault-style rifle and “cooking” it with the heat of gunfire.“Mmmm,” he says, eating the results, “machine-gun bacon.”It has been reported that two...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Donald Trump slammed for dancing after ‘disingenuously’ reading list of Texas shooting dead

Donald Trump has been slammed for dancing after reading a list of those who died in the Texas school shooting. The former president spoke at the convention of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and danced to the 1966 song Hold On, I’m Comin’ by Sam and Dave after his speech, during which he read out the names of those who died in Uvalde on Tuesday. He argued that teachers should be armed to be able to defend themselves and their students. Critics blasted Mr Trump for his “disingenuous” suggestions and the dancing following his address. “Trump danced at the...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Biden calls 9mm ‘high-caliber weapons,’ suggests banning them

President Biden on Monday took aim at 9mm handguns, appearing to suggest that the "high-caliber weapons" ought to be banned. The president made the remarks outside the White House after returning from a visit to the site of a mass shooting in Texas where 21 people, including 19 elementary school children, were killed last week.
TEXAS STATE
The Guardian

I hid in fear while a gunman killed 17 at my school four years ago. Why has nothing changed?

When I was a sophomore at Marjory Stoneman Douglas high school, in Parkland, Florida, a gunman entered my school and murdered 17 people. I hid in a closet, terrified that I was next. As a survivor of a mass shooting, whenever another shooting happens and gets broadcast in the media, your own trauma begins to haunt you again. And so it was recently, when a gunman entered Robb elementary school in Texas last week, and killed 21 people: 19 children and two teachers.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Conversation U.S.

6 charts shows key role firearms makers play in America’s gun culture

Americans have blamed many culprits, from mental illness to inadequate security, for the tragic mass shootings that are occurring with increasing frequency in schools, offices and theaters across the U.S. The latest, which occurred on May 24, 2022, at a Texas elementary school and left at least 19 children and two teachers dead, was the 213th mass shooting this year – and the 27th that took place in a school. Yet during much of America’s ongoing conversation about the root causes of gun violence, the makers of guns have typically escaped scrutiny. As a public health researcher, I find this...
TEXAS STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Mirror

1K+
Followers
842
Post
311K+
Views
ABOUT

The Arizona Mirror is an independent, nonprofit news organization that is focused on connecting public policy with the people it affects and bringing a fresh perspective to coverage of the state’s biggest issues. We strive to tell untold stories; amplify the voices of Arizonans whose stories are unheard; shine a light on the relationships between people, power and policy; hold public officials to account; and provide a platform for progressive opinions. We view news as a vital community service, and are supported by the generosity of those who believe an informed Arizona is a better Arizona. We have no paywalls, no subscription fees. Arizona Mirror is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Mirror retains full editorial independence.

 https://www.azmirror.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy