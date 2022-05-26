In Sports 05.26.2022

Jaime Umphenour is the host of “Sound-Off”, the longest running talk show on the Central Coast. She brings to the show an eclectic range of guests from Authors to Artists, business owners to politicians, and everyone in between. Tune in to Sound Off every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
Tom Madden welcoming people to the Best of the West Show, Sunday at the Santa Margarita Ranch. There were tractors, planes and trains on hand, antique cars, motorcycles and a lot of other equipment at the Best of the West Show. Memorial Day events held Monday at the Faces of...
Paso Robles city council meets tonight. It’s a special meeting on this fifth Tuesday of the month. At 5:30, the council will discuss advisory body appointments and interview applicants for positions on the library board of trustees, parks and recreation advisory committee and senior citizen advisory committee. There will...
Helios Dayspring was sentenced to nearly two years in prison after pleading guilty to paying San Luis Obispo county supervisor Adam Hill over $32,ooo in bribes. Investigators say the bribes may have reached $90,000 dollars. The FBI investigation into the cannabis bribery scheme continues. The Kristin Smart murder trial will...
Don Simoneau and two Kiwanians erected flags on the Veterans Memorial Bridge for Memorial Day early Monday morning. At 6:00 am, the volunteers placed flags on the bridge to celebrate Memorial Day. Although it’s officially named the Veterans Memorial Bridge, it’s better known as the Niblick Bridge after the road which it carries between Spring Street and River Road.
Top Gun 2 had a big weekend at movie theaters in the North County, which contributed to $124 million dollars in ticket sales across the country. The movie stars Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Jennifer Connelly. Hundreds of people saw the movie at Galaxy Theater in Atascadero. Part of a...
