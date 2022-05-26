ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk breaks silence on Jack Dorsey leaving Twitter board after ‘backstabbing’ accusations

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vcO62_0frLHwKB00

ELON Musk has broken his silence on former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's recent departure from the board.

Dorsey stood down from the Twitter board yesterday after a 10-year stint. He co-founded the entire platform.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BosjI_0frLHwKB00
Elon Musk is a fan of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and wanted him to stay Credit: AFP

Although Dorsey announced last year he would be leaving at this time, the departure has been surrounded by controversy as it comes amid Musk's attempt to buy Twitter.

Musk wants to buy Twitter for $44billion but that deal is currently on hold.

Dorsey has been accused of "backstabbing" and unfairly helping Musk in his attempt to acquire Twitter.

Today, Musk broke his silence on yesterday's Dorsey departure and simply tweeted: "Jack off the board!".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xc5t1_0frLHwKB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42nAFa_0frLHwKB00

He added: "I’m a fan of Jack btw. Wish he would stay on the board, but I understand that he needs to move on."

An ex-director of Twitter recently accused Dorsey of backstabbing by allowing Musk to start the process of buying Twitter so easily.

Jason Goldman thinks Dorsey was wrong to publicly express views that Twitter would work better as a private company.

He thinks this unfairly worked to Musk's advantage.

Goldman told Bloomberg: "That to me is just a clear backstabbing of the board by the founder when they had a deal in hand to come to a standstill."

This isn't the first time Dorsey has faced Twitter controversy.

The billionaire previously faced calls from hedge fund Elliott Management Corp to leave his role.

The hedge fund argued that Dorsey wasn't paying enough attention to Twitter and was focusing more on his other Square Inc digital payment company.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HBFU1_0frLHwKB00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hA5WS_0frLHwKB00

Twitter's shareholders had their 2022 virtual annual general meeting yesterday on May 26 at 1pm ET.

It was always Dorsey's intention to leave after this as he plans to focus on his other projects.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 9

Dorrit Sherman
2d ago

Dorsey should be prosecuted for treason, allowing terrorists, criminals, cartels, freedom of speech, but blocking the president of the United States, and conservatives.

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dorsey
Person
Elon Musk
TheStreet

Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk has never been afraid to confront his opponents publicly. From his Silicon Valley peers like recently Bill Gates, the co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, to President Joe Biden, the richest man in the world fears no one. It's one of the qualities his more than 91.5 million Twitter followers admire.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Square Inc#Backstabbing#Bloomberg#Elliott Management Corp
The Independent

Elon Musk says he is ‘OK with going to hell’ as he suggests he could be killed

Elon Musk has said he is “OK with going to hell” as he continues to speculate on his own death.The billionaire had previously talked about dying “under mysterious circumstances” amid a spat with the head of Russia’s space agency.“I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination,” he wrote in his latest post.Mr Musk’s run of posts began when he shared a post from Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the Russian space agency, which accused him of having aided fascists in Ukraine by providing Starlink space internet satellites.“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable...
ECONOMY
insideevs.com

"There Will Be Blood" - Elon Musk Announces Litigation Department Amidst Allegations

It's been a rough few weeks for Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This time last month Tesla stock was nearing an all-time high and Musk was on the verge of buying Twitter. However, now the Twitter deal is stalling and Tesla stock has plummeted by over 30%. Meanwhile Musk is facing sexual misconduct allegations dating back to half a decade ago.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Benzinga

Musk's 5 Billion Dollar Exit From Twitter

Elon Musk, the wealthiest person in the world, appears to be playing a game of Monopoly in real life as he leads a number of companies in the tech space, and builds stakes in other companies and cryptocurrencies. However, his recent acquisition of twitter (NYSE: TWTR) may not pass go...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $249.1 billion as of May 5, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom -- enough wealth to...
ECONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
461K+
Followers
26K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy