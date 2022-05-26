Elon Musk breaks silence on Jack Dorsey leaving Twitter board after ‘backstabbing’ accusations

ELON Musk has broken his silence on former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey's recent departure from the board.

Dorsey stood down from the Twitter board yesterday after a 10-year stint. He co-founded the entire platform.

Elon Musk is a fan of Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey and wanted him to stay Credit: AFP

Although Dorsey announced last year he would be leaving at this time, the departure has been surrounded by controversy as it comes amid Musk's attempt to buy Twitter.

Musk wants to buy Twitter for $44billion but that deal is currently on hold.

Dorsey has been accused of "backstabbing" and unfairly helping Musk in his attempt to acquire Twitter.

Today, Musk broke his silence on yesterday's Dorsey departure and simply tweeted: "Jack off the board!".

He added: "I’m a fan of Jack btw. Wish he would stay on the board, but I understand that he needs to move on."

An ex-director of Twitter recently accused Dorsey of backstabbing by allowing Musk to start the process of buying Twitter so easily.

Jason Goldman thinks Dorsey was wrong to publicly express views that Twitter would work better as a private company.

He thinks this unfairly worked to Musk's advantage.

Goldman told Bloomberg: "That to me is just a clear backstabbing of the board by the founder when they had a deal in hand to come to a standstill."

This isn't the first time Dorsey has faced Twitter controversy.

The billionaire previously faced calls from hedge fund Elliott Management Corp to leave his role.

The hedge fund argued that Dorsey wasn't paying enough attention to Twitter and was focusing more on his other Square Inc digital payment company.

Twitter's shareholders had their 2022 virtual annual general meeting yesterday on May 26 at 1pm ET.

It was always Dorsey's intention to leave after this as he plans to focus on his other projects.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS