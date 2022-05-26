ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hale County, TX

Petersburg man killed in Hale County crash

By KCBD Staff
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A Petersburg man was killed in a crash in Hale County Wednesday night. DPS...

TRAFFIC: Injuries reported after crash at 4th St and Quaker Ave

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic on 4th Street near the Quaker Avenue intersection has been reduced as emergency crews respond to a crash that left two people injured. According to Lubbock Police, the crash was first reported around 4:38, Monday afternoon. Westbound traffic on 4th Street approaching Quaker Avenue was blocked, and eastbound traffic was reduced to one lane.
Arrests Up Over Memorial Day Holiday

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced nearly 40 arrests as part of a multi-agency DWI Task Force in Potter and Randall counties over the Memorial Day weekend. DPS officials say from May 27-30, along with the Amarillo Police Department and Potter County Sheriff’s Office participated in a joint task force to combat drunk driving.
Driver died from Saturday morning crash in Central Lubbock, LPD said

LUBBOCK, Texas — A driver died after an early Saturday morning crash, the Lubbock Police Department said. LPD identified the victim as Kesha Reed, 35. (LUBBOCK, TX) – The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a crash involving two vehicles that occurred at 2:09 a.m. May 28 in the 3500 block of 34th Street.
Update, woman found after Silver Alert in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police on Saturday afternoon issued an update to the search for a missing woman, saying Judy Mann, 76, was found safe. LPD released a statement Saturday morning saying officers were searching for her and then a Silver Alert was also issued. While she was missing, the following was a statement issued […]
Woman dies from injuries suffered in overnight crash

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) – Lubbock police tell us 35-year-old Kesha Reed has died after a two-vehicle crash that happened in the 3500 block of 34th Street around 2 a.m. Police tell us a Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Reed, and a Ford Fusion, driven by 38-year-old Stephanie Stroud, were both traveling eastbound in the 3500 block of 34th Street. The Fusion was in front of the Equinox when the Equinox collided into the back of the Fusion. The Fusion came to rest in the westbound lanes of 34th Street, and the Equinox traveled into the Caprock Café parking lot and struck a light pole.
Lubbock Man Runs Red Light, Crashes Motorcycle Into Woman’s SUV

A Lubbock man was involved in a motorcycle collision in Southwest Lubbock Thursday evening, May 26th. Lubbock Police Department officers were called to the intersection of 82nd Street and Upland Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night. KAMC news reports that the Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit’s investigation report into the incident revealed that 51-year-old Troy Locke was traveling eastbound on 82nd Street while riding his motorcycle and ran a red light. The traffic law violation resulted in Locke colliding his motorcycle with an SUV belonging to 46-year-old Tammy Lowery. Lowery was heading west and turning onto Upland Avenue before Locke initially collided with her vehicle.
Man killed in moped crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man is dead after a crash in mid-May at the intersection Boston Ave. and 2nd Place. On May 16, officers responded to the area for a crash with serious injuries. 66-year-old Ricardo Ramirez was taken to UMC. He died at the hospital on May 25, according to police.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Emergency crews responding to major crash near South Loop and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a rollover on the South Loop and Slide with serious injuries. Officers responded to the crash around 7:30 Friday morning for reports of possible entrapment. The crash happened in the eastbound access road. Police say one other person suffered moderate injuries.
LPD investigates fatal scooter collision

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department: The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a May 16th collision in North Lubbock that resulted in the death of 66-year-old Ricardo Ramirez. Officers were called to the intersection of Boston Avenue and 2nd Place at 5:02 p.m. for reports […]
Man Found Dead In Amarillo Home

Amarillo police are investigating a man found dead after an early morning fight, Friday May 27th. At 1;15 a.m. officers were sent on a call at a home in the 1100 block of Bluebell Street on a disturbance complaint. They found 42-year-old Mohamed Al Obeidi with injuries consistent with blunt...
Families, friends of those lost in battle thank Lubbock for being so welcoming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Memorial Day is about honoring those who died serving either on or behind the front lines since the revolutionary war. “This isn’t a weekend that is supposed to be taken lightly,” Dougald MacDougall, training officer for the Young Marines said. “It’s a weekend to remember those who have come before us to make sure that we can do all the things that we enjoy.”
Head On Motorcycle Crash

Amarillo Police are looking into a motorcycle-SUV accident that happened Wednesday night. The wreck happened at 7:25 p.m. at southwest 28th and Washington Street. The black SUV driven by a 47-year-old woman was going eastbound on 28th and turned northbound onto Washington Street, when the motorcycle, going southbound on Washington, smacked into the front of the SUV.
