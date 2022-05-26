ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Canaveral, FL

Carnival cruise ship that departed from Port Canaveral catches fire

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BObIp_0frLFlMU00
Carnival cruise ship that set sail from Florida catches fire Action News Jax

A Carnival cruise ship that set sail from Port Canaveral in Florida caught fire on Thursday.

Carnival cruise ship that set sail from Florida catches fire in Grand Turk

Carnival says the fire was quickly extinguished by emergency response teams, and that all guests and crew are safe. The ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. Carnival is continuing to assess the situation.

Carnival cruise ship that set sail from Florida catches fire

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 4

Related
click orlando

1 dead in crash on John Young Parkway in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – One person was killed Saturday night in a crash in Orlando, police said. The fatal wreck happened on John Young Parkway near Ace Road. The driver crashed into a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene, Orlando police said. The crash shut down the north...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Hail-producing storms Tuesday; tropical threat increases

ORLANDO, Fla. — Showers and storms fire up this afternoon, with some looking to trend stronger. Tuesday's Impact Day: Read more here. Some remnants of Agatha now have a 60% chance of formation in the next 5 days. Tropical threat: Read more here.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

FHP: 21-year-old Leesburg woman dead after crash on SR-44 in Eustis

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - A 21-year-old Leesburg woman is dead after his pickup truck collided with another truck in Lake County Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 8:30 a.m. on State Road 44 and Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis. In a...
EUSTIS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Port Canaveral, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Homeless at the gates of Disney: Thousands are living in motels, encampments and even their cars - in the shadow of the 'Most Magical Place on Earth' amid soaring rent prices and post-pandemic unemployment

It's the 'Most Magical Place on Earth', where millions of families flock every year to have their dreams spun from fantasy to reality. But for thousands living in the shadow of Disney World near Kissimmee, Florida, life is far from a fairytale, and more like a nightmare of homelessness and uncertainty.
KISSIMMEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Cruise#Cruise Ship#Carnival Freedom#Accident#Grand Turk Carnival#Cox Media Group
mynews13.com

Traffic Inbox: Difficult to turn onto Pineda Cswy

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The addition of a Costco and a new development off of I-95 near the Pineda Causeway is bringing more traffic to that area of Brevard County. New development is bringing more traffic to Pineda Causeway. Thomas McKeon says it’s challenging to turn off of Peninsula...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Teenage girl reported missing in Port Orange, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Port Orange Police Department is asking for the community's help in locating a missing teenager. Police said Angelina Hayashi was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at Spruce Creek Road and Jackson Street near Buschman Park, according to a post the department shared on social media.
PORT ORANGE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
click orlando

Right on schedule: New area to watch in Gulf of Mexico during hurricane season’s first week

ORLANDO, Fla. – While the pre-season streak of named storms will likely end, gradual development in the Gulf of Mexico is possible during the first week of June. Saturday, Tropical Storm Agatha developed in the Eastern Pacific off of the west coast of Mexico. Agatha is forecast to make landfall as a hurricane Monday. Typically what happens in the Pacific is not noteworthy for the Atlantic basin, but what’s left of the system could reemerge in the southwest Gulf of Mexico next week.
ENVIRONMENT
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: May 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Strawberries recalled after Hepatitis A outbreak. Here’s what you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. – Investigators with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are looking into a Hepatits A outbreak possibly linked to organic strawberries. Health officials say there have been at least 17 reported cases in three states, 12 of which have required hospitalization. There are 15 cases in California, one in Minnesota and one in North Dakota.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
98K+
Followers
105K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy