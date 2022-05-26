Carnival cruise ship that departed from Port Canaveral catches fire
A Carnival cruise ship that set sail from Port Canaveral in Florida caught fire on Thursday.
Carnival says the fire was quickly extinguished by emergency response teams, and that all guests and crew are safe. The ship’s guests were cleared by local authorities to go ashore. Carnival is continuing to assess the situation.
