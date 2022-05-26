ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The May 24 Georgia Primary Election A to Z

By Thom Chandler
The Georgia Sun
The Georgia Sun
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Now that the votes have been counted and the ballot for either June runoffs or November elections have been set, it’s time for a quick rundown of the election, its results, and some of the stories from a hard-fought campaign season. A. All Incumbents in Statewide Offices won:...

thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Examiner

Record Georgia turnout exposes the Democrats' voter suppression lie

Early voting has ended in Georgia. This means that at long last, the nation gets to find out just how out of touch with reality Democrats were when they denounced the state's new election reform law. At the time, the Democratic Party used its media tentacles to intimidate much of...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Mitch McConnell Is Pulling His Favorite Move After Mass Shootings

The mass murder of 19 children and two of their teachers in Texas last week prompted Senator Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to say he’s hopeful Senators can find “a bipartisan solution” to the problem. But if that sort of response sounds familiar—and not particularly inspiring—that’s because he’s said it before, only to close the door later.
TEXAS STATE
Fox News

Newt Gingrich: Trump's track record on endorsements so far verges on astonishing

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich provides his analysis of the primaries and called for a "unified party" going into November on Tuesday's "Hannity." NEWT GINGRICH: Remember that it's very, very likely now that Mehmet Oz is going to win in Pennsylvania and he was endorsed by Trump. So the president overall, President Trump overall has a very good track record. Look, I want to say I was for Perdue. And as you know, I'm very deeply for Jake Evans in the sixth District. But the fact is that Governor Kemp, to his credit, put together a very powerful campaign, used all the weapons that a sitting governor has to raise an amazing amount of money spent about two and a half months demolishing Perdue as a candidate, with Perdue not having the money to counter it. And Kemp is going to win a significant victory. And I think we ought to be honest about it. That's the only major defeat that Trump is going to have tonight. And overall, Trump's track record so far verges on astonishing.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hank Johnson
Person
Stacey Abrams
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Lucy Mcbath
Person
Carolyn Bourdeaux
Person
Donald Trump
Kurt Dillon

Georgia Pandemic Food Stamps Will Expire May 31st

According to the Georgia Department of Family and Human Services website, Bonus SNAP benefits will expire at the end of this month. Here's what Georgia recipients can expect. Ever since Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a state of COVID emergency in 2021, participants of the federal food stamp program, now officially called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), have received a pandemic bonus to their regular monthly benefit allotment.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Primary Election#Georgia Senate#Midterm Election#Georgians#Republicans
Reason.com

If Georgia's Election Law Was Supposed To Suppress the Vote, It Sure Did a Bad Job

On Tuesday, voters in Georgia and Alabama cast ballots in primaries to determine their respective parties' local, state, and federal nominees for November. In Georgia, it was the first spate of federal elections since the passage of last year's controversial new voting bill, S.B. 202. The bill's opponents called it "Jim Crow 2.0," but voters this week turned out in record numbers.
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CNBC

Takeaways from the night the lights went out in Georgia for Trump

WASHINGTON — It was the night the lights went out in Georgia for Team Trump. Former President Donald Trump's favorites were dismissed up and down the ballot Tuesday, as Republican voters handed him a book-end rebuke to his 2020 re-election bid loss in the state. But Georgia was just...
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

The Georgia Sun

Atlanta, GA
17K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Georgia Sun is a news and infotainment website devoted to all things Georgia. We believe the news doesn’t have to be stuffy and staying informed need not be boring. Here you will find a casual take on the news and important issues of the day, broken down into an easy to digest format.

 https://www.thegeorgiasun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy