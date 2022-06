This story is part of Gift Guide, our year-round collection of the best gift ideas. With Father's Day only two weeks away, it's the best time to snag that perfect gift for dad. It can be daunting picking out a gift for anyone, let alone your own father, but there are a lot of options that will make him proud to call you his kid. The time to find that gift is now as time is running out, and you don't want to be caught empty-handed on dad's special day. Remember that you also need to consider shipping time, either to you or your dad's house.

SHOPPING ・ 2 DAYS AGO