ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

What to expect for 2022 Memorial Day travel in Mississippi

By Jailen Leavell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jO9gh_0frLEhwD00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Millions of travelers will be on the roads or at airports for the Memorial Day weekend, despite the high cost of gas and flights.

“We are going to have troopers starting midnight, and we are going to be working all night from Monday through midnight,” said Master Sgt. Eric Henry with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).

According to AAA, more than 39.2 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home during the Memorial Day weekend. This is an increase of 8.3% compared to 2021.

“We are doing enforcement. We are going to be out here making sure people are driving safely, making sure people aren’t speeding, making sure people are wearing seatbelts, and most of all, we want to make sure people aren’t driving under the influence with alcohol,” explained Henry.

Jackson airport sees high demand for flights for 2022 Memorial Day holiday

Air travel is also rebounding by 25% from 2021’s loss. Long lines and packed planes caused some issued for travelers at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

“We were here in the airport, then we missed it. So, we spent the night here, and it has been lovely. The hotel was lovely and beautiful. We are checked in now and headed on our way,” said Constance Gains, a traveler.

On the roads, leaders with MHP said they issued more than 4,000 citations and responded to 84 crashes in 2021. They said keeping drivers safe is their priority for the weekend.

“It’s nothing wrong with having fun, but you want to have fun in a safe manner. If you drink, get a designated driver. If you can’t get a designated driver, they have Uber. They have Lyft. They have several ways to get you from Point A to Point B,” said Henry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Travelers experiencing holiday delays at Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Travelers hitting the skies felt some delays at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport on Memorial Day. Across the nation, travelers experienced delays and flight cancellations due to staffing shortages. “It’s been hard because online it says I have seats. I’m supposed to already be in security,” said traveler Mary Gray […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Travelers worry about future holiday flight cancelations

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV)- Many Americans made plans to fly during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. However, some flyers might have experienced cancelations or delays. According to all airlines, Memorial Day weekend is the kick-off for the summer travel season. This year will be one of the busiest, considering that travel is picking back up following […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Rankin County receives grant to improve rail, highway traffic

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, May 31, U.S. Senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., and U.S. Representative Michael Guest announced the approval of a $1.5 million Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation. The grant will help construct a new rail crossing on Highway 18 in […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

S.H.A.U. Fest to be held in Jackson in June

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The HIV Information and Prevention Services (HIPS) Program at Jackson Hinds Comprehensive Health Center (JHCHC) will host the Southern Health Alliance Unity Festival (S.H.A.U. Fest). The event will take place on Duling Avenue in Jackson on Saturday, June 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Attendees will be able to enjoy […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
Jackson, MS
Lifestyle
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Jackson, MS
State
Mississippi State
Jackson, MS
Sports
Jackson, MS
Government
WJTV 12

MDES to host re-entry job fair in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Employment Security (MDES) will host the 2022 Mississippi Re-Entry Job Fair on Wednesday, June 22. The job fair will be held at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to: Dress for success Be prepared for on-site […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Memorial Day at the Rez

  RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People in the metro area flocked to the Ross Barnett Reservoir for Memorial Day. “We work a lot, so it’s always good to have that one day to just sit out and relax in a safe environment where you can just kick back, enjoy the breeze and put your […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Renovations underway at Mississippi National Guard’s JFH building

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting Tuesday, May 31, the Mississippi National Guard Joint Force Headquarters (JFH) building on Riverside Drive will undergo renovations. Construction traffic in and around the Belhaven community is expected to increase at different times throughout the construction project, which is expected to continue into the new year. The traffic increase is […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Aaa#Mhp
WJTV 12

Play Day to be held at Jackson Zoo

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders at the Jackson Zoo announced a Play Day at the zoo will be held on Saturday, June 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Kids of all ages can enjoy a free carousel ride, the Bounce-A-Roo jumps, the Splash Pad, fun physical activities, and see the animals enjoy cool enrichment. All activities […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi medical marijuana registration begins June 1

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Starting June 1, 2022, online registration for all types of medical marijuana licensing will be available to applicants. The registration will open at 8:00 a.m. According to the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH), applications will be accepted online for all services, facilities and individuals regulated by the department. Individuals: patients and […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

M-Braves lose 8-6 to Montgomery

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 8-6 to the Montgomery Biscuits in front of 4,102 fans on Memorial Day at Trustmark Park.  The second game of the road series is on Wednesday, June 1 at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:20 p.m. CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn […]
PEARL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lyft
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Air Travel
WJTV 12

McDonald’s celebrates 601 Day with free crispy chicken sandwiches

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, June 1, Southern Mississippi McDonald’s restaurants in the 601/769 area code will give out free Crispy Chicken Sandwiches to customers in honor of 601 Day. The one-day deal is available only through the McDonald’s app with no purchase necessary. “We love our community and wanted to take this opportunity […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MHP responds to 4 deadly crashes during 2022 Memorial Day enforcement period

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – During the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s (MHP) 2022 Memorial Day Holiday TravelEnforcement Period, troopers responded to four deadly crashes. The crashes occurred in Stone, Washington, Claiborne and Yazoo counties. During the enforcement period, MHP issued a total of 15,263 citations, made 375 arrests for impaired driving, and cited 1,615 motorists for seatbelt […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT announces temporary lane closure on I-55 overnight

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced there will be a temporary lane closure on Interstate 55 North in Jackson. There will be alternating lane closures on I-55 North on the bridge over McDowell Road. Crews will make repairs to the bridge joint. The temporary closure will be from […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Boil water notice issued for Wright’s Campground

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A boil water notice has been issued for almost 500 customers at Wright’s Campground in Franklin County. Water system officials notified the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) of a system wide pressure loss due to motor failure at the well. Health officials recommended that all water be boiled for […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

27K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy