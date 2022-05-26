Watkins Glen Schools holding emergency response demonstration

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – In light of the mass school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, Watkins Glen school administration is reminding families and staff that first responders and police will be executing a staged emergency response at the high school on Thursday.

Watkins Glen Police shared an email from High School Principal Kyle Colunio, communicating to staff that the pre-planned educational demonstration would be taking place at the end of the school day on May 26. Police and first responders will be executing a staged motor vehicle accident and emergency response on school grounds for students in grades 9-12.

There will be sirens, lights, emergency vehicles, and a helicopter as part of the demonstration, likely to be heard across the district campus. Colunio said the demonstration serves as training for first responders, as well as an educational opportunity for students. He encouraged anyone to reach out if there is additional emotional responses after the Uvalde shooting.

Colunio’s full email to staff can be read below:

Good Morning, In light of recent events in Texas and in an effort to ease inds, I am reaching out to let you know of an event that we have had planned for weeks. The WGHS Wellness Club has planned a staged motor vehicles accident and assembly for the end of the school day today for students in grades 9-12 to educate our students about the importance of safe driving as we enter the graduation and summer seasons. As part of this event, there will be participation from our local first responders that will include Siresm lights, emergency vehicles as well as a helicopter. All areas of teh WGCSD campus may hear these sounds. This event serves as training exercise for our local emergency agencies in addition to an education component for our students. We feel this message is very important for our school community; however, we realize that there may be an additional emotional response after recent events thus needing additional communication. If you have any questions, please fo not hesitate to reach out. Thank you for your support. Kyle Colunio, Watkins Glen High School Principal

