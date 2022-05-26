Howlandville Road blocked after tree fall

WARRENVILLE, SC (WJBF) – At least one tree is down outside the community of Warrenville at the intersection of Howlandville Road and Monroe Street blocking the roadway.

Roads shut off at Howlandville Road and Monroe Street as South Carolina Department of Transportation crews work on tree removal.

Emergency dispatch tells WJBF that Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on-scene diverting traffic.

