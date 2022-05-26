ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrenville, SC

Howlandville Road blocked after tree fall

By Ashlyn Williams
WJBF
WJBF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oP5H2_0frLD3sJ00

WARRENVILLE, SC (WJBF) – At least one tree is down outside the community of Warrenville at the intersection of Howlandville Road and Monroe Street blocking the roadway.

2022 Georgia Primary, Local Election Results

Roads shut off at Howlandville Road and Monroe Street as South Carolina Department of Transportation crews work on tree removal.

Emergency dispatch tells WJBF that Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies are on-scene diverting traffic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Truck crashes into fallen tree, shuts down road in Aiken County

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A truck crashed into a fallen tree in Aiken County, causing a road to be blocked for nearly five hours. The accident happened around 5:25 a.m. Tuesday morning, on Augusta Road at Hillman Street. Dispatch says the call came in as an accident with injuries, however...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wgac.com

CSRA News: Truck Hits Downed Tree in Aiken

Hundreds were left without power for a few hours this morning when a truck hit a downed tree in Aiken. It happened around 5:30 a.m. on Augusta Road near Hillman Street. Power lines came down when the truck hit the tree in the road, leaving those in the area without power. Augusta Road was blocked near the accident site while emergency crews were on the scene. No serious injuries were reported.
AIKEN, SC
wgac.com

CSRA News: Evans Man Killed in Accident On Ascauga Lake Road

An Evans man was killed Sunday after his SUV veered off the road and landed in a pond in Graniteville. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says 30 year old Tyler Kent lost control of the vehicle around 6:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of Ascauga Lake Road. The vehicle veered off the road, crashed through a fence and landed in a pond.
GRANITEVILLE, SC
Aiken Standard

Chad Hyler on duty in Salley

Aiken County is composed of more than 1,000 square miles, and Salley's police chief, Chad Hyler, is familiar with most of the territory, aside from the Savannah River Site. The North Augusta resident was hired this year as the town's sole police officer, and covers much of the county several days each week simply by commuting to and from work. Road work is one aspect of the job, and paperwork - sometimes in substantial quantities - is another.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Aiken County, SC
City
Warrenville, SC
State
Georgia State
Aiken County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
WRDW-TV

1 dead after car crashes into pond off Ascauga Lake Road

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died after a car veered off the road and landed in a pond off Ascauga Lake Road. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says troopers responded to the scene at the 1200 block of Ascauga Lake Road just after 6:40 p.m. Sunday. SCHP says the...
GRANITEVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Weekly top residence sales for Aiken County April 29 through May 5

This information has been gathered from public information available at qpublic.schneidercorp.com. According to qPublic, these are the top seven single-family homes sold in Aiken County for April 29 through May 5. This roundup lists home sales in order from highest price to lowest. 3083 Charleston Highway – $1,450,000. Aiken...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Driver identified in deadly Ascauga Lake Road crash

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - According to the Aiken County Coroners Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the coroner is on the scene right now at Ascauga Lake Road. They say they're working to gather more information. We'll have all the updates on FOX54.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Sc#Nexstar Media Inc
wach.com

Georgia man dead after steering car into a pond in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY (WACH) — The Aiken County Coroner's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a single-car crash that claimed the life of a Georgia man. According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office, on May 29 around 6:35 p.m. in the 1200 block of Ascauga Lake Road, a 2004 Toyota Sequoia SUV was traveling north when the vehicle veered to the left, running off the road, driving through a fence, and landed in a pond.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Man wanted for False Imprisonment and Battery in Richmond County

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to locate a suspect. They say 33-year-old Tavoris Johnson is wanted for False Imprisonment and Battery. The incident happened on the 3500 block of Windsor Spring Road on May 26th. If you know anything about the incident in question or of Johnson’s […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
golaurens.com

New wake law in effect for Lake Greenwood

As summertime approaches and Lake Greenwood is seeing the expected increase in boaters, swimmers and recreational users, Greenwood County wants to ensure that everyone enjoying Lake Greenwood is aware of the new law that relates to boat wakes. The new law, signed into effect on March 14, establishes a 100-ft...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
WJBF

Mayoral candidate announces possible development coming to Regency Mall property

#Update | Mayoral candidate Steven Kendrick announced plans for a mixed use space at the Regency Mall property. The development, named Cardinal Town Square, includes an apartment complex, grocery store, shopping, restaurants and a fitness center AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Mayoral candidate Steven B. Kendrick is holding a press conference Tuesday morning. According to a […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJBF

Child injured in hit-and-run crash on Dorchester Manor Blvd.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, South Carolina (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating after a child, 4, was injured in a hit-and-run crash Monday afternoon. Trooper Nick Pye said the crash happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Dorchester Manor Boulevard near Ashley Phosphate Road. The child’s condition is unknown. Details about the vehicle involved in […]
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Do you recognize this suspect in an Augusta violent crime?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in a violent crime that happened last week. Tavoris Johnson, 33, is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities also released a photo of him. He’s wanted...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Shooting in Barnwell County leaves multiple injured Saturday

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - According to the Barnwell Sheriff's Office, a shooting happened in the area of Union Circle, Kline Saturday night leaving several injured. They say the shooting caused damage to multiple vehicles as well. The Barnwell County Sheriff's Office asks that if you have any information regarding...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Events happening in Midlands on Memorial Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Memorial day is here and events are happening throughout the Midlands, Here are some events we found that may be helpful for you and your family. RAISE THE COLORS: A MEMORIAL DAY REMEMBRANCE RUN, 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Savage Craft Ale Works, 430 Center Street, West Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Post and Courier

Moore's Bluff planned development gets pushback

A sloping 69 acres directly south of the I-20 Exit 1 cloverleaf could be built up as a new planned development of townhomes and offices. A sketch plan for the Moore’s Bluff planned development came before the North Augusta Planning Commission May 18. The concept shows between 170 and...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Car carrying 6 flips on I-95, 1 killed

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials are investigating a deadly crash on I-95 that happened Saturday morning. One passenger is dead and another is injured following a single-car collision at 4:49 a.m. Saturday. According to SC Highway Patrol, a Ford Expedition was traveling southbound on I-95 when it veered off the road and hit an […]
JASPER COUNTY, SC
WJBF

WJBF

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy