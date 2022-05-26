ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington triple homicide suspect makes first court appearance, cannot post bond

By Christopher Leach
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AdZOH_0frLCbiH00

The Lexington man accused of killing his wife and two daughters at his home on Caywood Drive Wednesday afternoon made his first appearance in court Thursday.

Steven Wilson, 64, pleaded not guilty in front of Fayette District Judge Lindsey Thurston at an arraignment Thursday. He will continue being held at the Fayette County Detention Center without a bond on three charges of murder — domestic violence.

Police said they were called to Wilson’s residence on the 1000 block of Caywood Drive around 4 p.m. to investigate a “disorder” with a gun. At the scene, police found three women with gunshot wounds, all of which were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fayette County Coroner’s Office identified the women as Lisa Wilson, 65, Bryonny Wilson, 42, and Bronwyn Wilson, 38. Police wrote in court records that the women were Steven Wilson’s wife and children. He allegedly shot them with a handgun.

During the hearing, Wilson’s lawyer requested that some evidence be preserved. The motion was approved by Thurston.

It’s unclear what Wilson’s motive was behind the shooting. He will be due back in court on June 2 for a preliminary hearing.

