Southeast, NY

16-Year-Old Shot Dead In Southeast DC (DEVELOPING)

By David Cifarelli
 5 days ago
Savannah Terrace in Southeast DC Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 16 year-old male was shot to death in Southeast DC, Metropolitan Police confirm to Daily Voice.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast, around noon on Thursday, May 26, according to a Tweet from @Killmoenews1.

The account also said the victim was DC-area rapper 23 Rackzs. That has yet to be confirmed by police.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Older Baltimore Man Shot Dead In Car: Police

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a vehicle in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers found an unresponsive 59-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle on the unit block of North Catherine Street around 12:29 a.m., Thursday, May 26, Baltimore Police say.
Baltimore Teen With A 'Heart Of Gold' Allegedly Shot Over Sneakers, Watch After His Prom

A teenage boy was allegedly shot and killed over his clothes near his home after attending his junior prom in Baltimore last week, reports NBC 11. Jasmine "Jay" Brunson Jr., 18, was shot and killed at an afterparty in an Airbnb on the 1700 block of East Lafayette Avenue around 3:37 a.m. Friday, May 13, according to Baltimore Police He was allegedly shot over his sneakers and watch, according to Say Cheese TV.
11-Year-Old Girl Dies In Horrific NJ Go-Kart Accident

Support is skyrocketing for the heartbroken family of an 11-year-old girl who died in a horrific go-kart accident in New Jersey. Nicole Galarza was riding ATVs and go-karts with her family when the go-kart flipped over and struck her in the head on Sunday, May 15, according to a GoFundMe launched by Stephanie Rojas.
CBS Chicago

8-year-old girl pleaded "momma, stop!" as mother smothered her with plastic bag, prosecutors say

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop  Ave. Wednesday morning.
Missing Woman, 33, Found Dead In Virginia

A 33-year-old reported missing was found dead in Virginia, authorities said.Kelley Muscara's body was found the morning of Saturday, May 14 by the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office in the area of Kincora Drive in Sterling, they said.
Daily Mail

Georgia father is charged after tracking daughter's location via her cellphone to a church parking and then shooting at a 17-year-old boy that he found her with

A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot.
Pair Dies In Hudson County Motorcycle Crash: Report

A 25-year-old woman and 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Hudson County, RLS Media reports. Newark's Yasmin L. Prudencio Dinizper was operating the Yamaha that collided with a Ford Bronco at Schuyler Avenue and Quincy Place in Kearny around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the outlet said citing local police.
Fatal Fentanyl Drug Dealer Nabbed In Central PA: Police

Three years years after a deadly drug delivery, the accused dealer has turned himself in to the police. Javonne T. King, 31, of Lancaster, was wanted in connection with a delivery of heroin/fentanyl/acetyl fentanyl in the 1900 block Barton Drive scheduled over a cellphone on April 19, 2019, according to a release by Manheim Township police.
Teen Girls Reported Missing Days Apart From Same Maryland County

Two teenage girls have gone missing 10 days apart from Montgomery County, and police are asking for the public's help in locating them, authorities say. Alana Fulcar, 17, described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen on the 1400 block of Chilton Drive in Silver Spring, Thursday, May 12, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
Police ID Man Killed In Triple Baltimore Shooting

The man killed in a Baltimore shooting over the weekend has been identified, authorities say. Kyle Knox, 39, died in the incident on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, May 22, police said Wednesday, May 25.
Who Is Woman Found In Baltimore?

Police are trying to identify a woman who was found in Baltimore County Sunday, May 22.The woman was found in Owings Mills in white and pink Under Armor sneakers with a hot pink shirt. She was a scar on left arm in the shape of an X. Her name could be Amira, police say.
