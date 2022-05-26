16-Year-Old Shot Dead In Southeast DC (DEVELOPING)

The lives of a 37-year-old man and his 9-year-old son were claimed in a shooting Sunday, May 29. Jerry Parks and his son Jamel Parks had just gotten back from a cookout and were sitting in a car on Carver Street near Torresdale Avenue, when they were struck by gunfire around 10:30 p.m., 6abc reports.
Investigators have charged a Baltimore man in connection to the murder of Keith Johnson, 34, in the Western District, officials say. Anton Harris, 35, is accused of shooting Johnson on the 500 block of North Pulaski Street around 3:08 p.m., Wednesday, May 4, reports the Baltimore Police Department. Investigators were...
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found shot in a vehicle in Baltimore, authorities say. Officers found an unresponsive 59-year-old man with apparent gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle on the unit block of North Catherine Street around 12:29 a.m., Thursday, May 26, Baltimore Police say. The...
A teenage boy was allegedly shot and killed over his clothes near his home after attending his junior prom in Baltimore last week, reports NBC 11. Jasmine "Jay" Brunson Jr., 18, was shot and killed at an afterparty in an Airbnb on the 1700 block of East Lafayette Avenue around 3:37 a.m. Friday, May 13, according to Baltimore Police He was allegedly shot over his sneakers and watch, according to Say Cheese TV.
Authorities are offering a $2,000 reward for information regarding a mysterious homicide that happened earlier this year. Diamond Trueheart, 27, was shot and killed while leaving the Salontra Select Suites on the afternoon of Thursday, January 13, Baltimore County Police said. There were multiple people the parking lot of the...
Support is skyrocketing for the heartbroken family of an 11-year-old girl who died in a horrific go-kart accident in New Jersey. Nicole Galarza was riding ATVs and go-karts with her family when the go-kart flipped over and struck her in the head on Sunday, May 15, according to a GoFundMe launched by Stephanie Rojas.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Uptown woman smothered her daughter with a plastic bag on her 8th birthday as the girl screamed "Momma, stop!" because she believed her daughter didn't love her anymore, prosecutors said Friday.Andreal Hagler, 38, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of her daughter, Amaria Osby, who was found dead in their apartment in the building at 4639 N. Winthrop Ave. Wednesday morning.Prosecutors said Hagler's brother went to her home in Uptown on Wednesday to check on Hagler and Amaria, after calling Hagler and not getting any answer. When he arrived, he found both of them unresponsive...
A man who allegedly threatened to start a “race war” in New York is behind bars. Long Island resident Julien Henriquez, age 30, of Medford, was upset about service he had received at a local business in April 2022 when he called the company and threatened to kill white people in a race war, accordi…
A 33-year-old reported missing was found dead in Virginia, authorities said.Kelley Muscara's body was found the morning of Saturday, May 14 by the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in the area of Kincora Drive in Sterling, they said.Detectives are conducting an investigation into the circumstances su…
A dad of three who was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday, May 4— after being in prison for less than one month— is now known to have been murdered, and Pennsylvania state police have charged his convicted killer cellmate with his homicide.David Vaughn Grier, 26, was serving a life sentence…
A 14-year-old girl has gone missing on Long Island and authorities are asking the public's help in locating her.The Suffolk County Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for the missing teen from Kings Park.Rachel Nugent was last seen leaving her residence at approximately 6:45 a.m. Saturday, …
A 36-year-old Georgia man has been charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated assault after he allegedly shot at a 17-year-old boy that he found with his daughter after tracking her location via her cell phone to a church parking lot. On Wednesday, deputies from the Habersham County Sheriff's Department responded...
A 25-year-old woman and 27-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Hudson County, RLS Media reports. Newark's Yasmin L. Prudencio Dinizper was operating the Yamaha that collided with a Ford Bronco at Schuyler Avenue and Quincy Place in Kearny around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, the outlet said citing local police.
A convicted killer has been sentenced to two consecutive life sentences after the 2018 execution style murder an innocent couple in Maryland, authorities say. Gregory Jones, 28, met up with Joshua Frazier, 29, and Ashley Dickinson, 34, to pay money he owed to Frazier, in the Briggs Chaney area Feb. 14, 2018, according to the Montgomery County State's Attorney Office.
Details about the death of an inmate at a central Pennsylvania prison have been released by the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections.Joel Vanderpool, 39, of Towanda, was found unresponsive in his cell during staff rounds at State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill on Wednesday, May, 4, accordi…
Three years years after a deadly drug delivery, the accused dealer has turned himself in to the police. Javonne T. King, 31, of Lancaster, was wanted in connection with a delivery of heroin/fentanyl/acetyl fentanyl in the 1900 block Barton Drive scheduled over a cellphone on April 19, 2019, according to a release by Manheim Township police.
Two teenage girls have gone missing 10 days apart from Montgomery County, and police are asking for the public's help in locating them, authorities say. Alana Fulcar, 17, described as 5-feet-5-inches tall, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, was last seen on the 1400 block of Chilton Drive in Silver Spring, Thursday, May 12, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department.
A Maryland man suspected of an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store Tuesday morning learned that haste makes waste after he dropped his wallet and ID while fleeing the scene, according to a report. The incident happened in the 900 block of Merrimac Drive in Takoma Park, according to...
The man killed in a Baltimore shooting over the weekend has been identified, authorities say. Kyle Knox, 39, died in the incident on the 1900 block of North Collington Avenue around 12:15 a.m., Sunday, May 22, police said Wednesday, May 25. Knox, a 38-year-old man, and a 17-year-old boy were...
Police are trying to identify a woman who was found in Baltimore County Sunday, May 22.The woman was found in Owings Mills in white and pink Under Armor sneakers with a hot pink shirt. She was a scar on left arm in the shape of an X. Her name could be Amira, police say. Anyone with information is u…
