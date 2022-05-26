16-Year-Old Shot Dead In Southeast DC (DEVELOPING)

Savannah Terrace in Southeast DC Photo Credit: Google Maps

A 16 year-old male was shot to death in Southeast DC, Metropolitan Police confirm to Daily Voice.

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast, around noon on Thursday, May 26, according to a Tweet from @Killmoenews1.

The account also said the victim was DC-area rapper 23 Rackzs. That has yet to be confirmed by police.

This is a developing story so check back for updates.

