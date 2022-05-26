Hero Bystanders Detain Baltimore Shooter

Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/Diego Parra

Good Samaritans in Baltimore sprung into action to hold a gunman moments after shooting a young man Thursday, May 26, the city's police department said.

The 26-year-old man was shot on the 2000 block of Bryant Avenue around 12 p.m., before being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said.

The suspect was also injured and was taken to an area hospital for treatment. Upon release, the suspect will be taken into custody for questioning, authorities said.

Western District detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.