Madison County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal collision with pedestrian

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car Wednesday.

Robert W. Stevens, 78, from the 900 block of Airline Drive in East Alton was hit and killed by a vehicle traveling eastbound on a curbed section of Airline Drive, near Hill Drive at around 3:18 p.m., according to a release from sheriff’s office.

According to investigators, Stevens was attempting to cross Airline Drive in the area of his home when the collision happened.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office reports that the preliminary cause of death is blunt and head trauma pending toxicological testing.