Madison County, IL

Madison County Sheriff’s Department investigating fatal collision with pedestrian

By Devese Ursery
Belleville News-Democrat
 5 days ago

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a car Wednesday.

Robert W. Stevens, 78, from the 900 block of Airline Drive in East Alton was hit and killed by a vehicle traveling eastbound on a curbed section of Airline Drive, near Hill Drive at around 3:18 p.m., according to a release from sheriff’s office.

According to investigators, Stevens was attempting to cross Airline Drive in the area of his home when the collision happened.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office reports that the preliminary cause of death is blunt and head trauma pending toxicological testing.

Belleville, IL
As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

