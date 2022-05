A residential development anchored by a winery and resort is taking shape in Williamson County. The first phase of what will eventually be more than 1,000 homes is underway at the more than 600-acre Vineyard at Florence, a $500 million mixed-use development just east of the tiny town of Florence. Dallas-based Hoque Global has been marketing one-acre to three-acre home lots at The Vineyard at Florence since last August.

FLORENCE, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO