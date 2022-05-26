ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Delaware Memorial Day dune crossing closures

By Charles Megginson
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 5 days ago

Grenoble Place crossing in Rehoboth Beach. (City of Rehoboth Beach, Del.)

Multiple vehicle and pedestrian beach access points will be closed during Memorial Day weekend, DNREC announced Thursday.

The drive-on and walk-on crossings sustained damage during a May 8 nor’easter. Unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach necessitated the closures.

Very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing, even during low tide at the closed locations, according to DNREC.

As of Thursday, May 26, the following beach access points remain open:

  • The Point crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park
  • Herring Point crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park
  • Gordons Pond crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park
  • 3Rs crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park
    North (York) crossing at Fenwick Island State Park
  • Middle crossing at Fenwick Island State Park
  • South crossing at Fenwick Island State Park
  • Grenoble Place in Rehoboth Beach
    Stuart Kingston in Rehoboth Beach
    Pennsylvania Avenue in Rehoboth Beach

The following beach access points are closed:

  • Navy crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park
  • Keybox crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park
  • Faithful Steward crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park
  • Conquest crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park
    • Conquest pedestrian crossings are also closed
  • One of three at Maryland Avenue in Rehoboth Beach
  • Surf Avenue in Rehoboth Beach

The City of Dewey Beach warns beachgoers not to attempt to dig or tunnel through dunes as they are susceptible to collapse.

DNREC’s Shoreline and Waterway Management Section beach crew is working to reopen drive-on and pedestrian crossings along the coastline, including at other damaged beaches.

Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks Facebook pages will be updated regularly with what crossings are open or closed.

Comments / 0

Related
Town Square LIVE News

Learn some Delaware history at these 4 programs in June

The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor seven special events during the month of June 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to this link for additional information and reservation instructions. Friday and Saturday, June 10 and 11, 2022 Separation Day. Celebration marking ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware obtains another $12 million for ocean dredging projects

Delaware is in line to receive another $12 million dollars from the federal government for beach replenishment projects starting in the fall. Army Corps of Engineers FY 2022 Work Plan lists three separate areas they plan to spend money on Delaware's coastline in the fall, with projects determined before the storm early in May which shrunk the coastline especially between Dewey and South Bethany.
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lifestyle
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Government
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Government
Cape Gazette

Otters devour Lewes garden’s prized koi

When a Lewes couple realized something had devoured all the fish and frogs in their garden pond, they went to work to find the culprit. Turns out their pond was a smorgasbord for local river otters. “We finally have accepted that a pond with fish is not a good idea....
LEWES, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Memorial Day services, parades throughout the state today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
WMDT.com

DE bag ban expansion starts July 1

DELAWARE – Starting July 1st, Delaware is expanding it’s plastic bag ban law. The expansion means that means you will no longer be able use plastic film carryout bags, which are essentially a thicker plastic bag. The new law also expands the ban to all retail stores in the first state.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune#Memorial Day#Beaches#Pedestrian Crossings#Grenoble Place#Navy
Town Square LIVE News

Day 2 of McGuiness trial canceled after venue dispute

State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness’s corruption trial will not begin until at least Thursday after Judge William Carpenter of the Delaware Superior Court announced Wednesday’s proceedings would be canceled.  The announcement came after McGuiness’s defense team on Tuesday asked Carpenter to dismiss the indictment altogether “based upon the State’s failure to properly allege venue,” defense attorney Steve Wood wrote in a ... Read More
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

New Castle County moves into the high risk zone for Covid-19

New Castle County moved into the high risk zone for Covid-19, acording to a dashboard from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. New Castle County had been in the moderate (yellow) spread category, with Kent and Sussex in the high risk or red category. The latest uptick in cases...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
delawarepublic.org

State officials distribute reusable bags ahead of total plastic bag ban

State officials distributed more than 2,000 reusable shopping bags at stores in Dover and Wilmington Friday in advance of Delaware’s total ban on plastic bags this summer. In 2019 the General Assembly banned single use plastic bags statewide, but allowed retailers to provide thicker plastic bags designed to be reused.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
WBOC

Maryland DNR Announces 3 Days of License-Free Fishing

MARYLAND- The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced this year's three days of license-free fishing. Anglers can fish without needing a fishing license, trout stamp, or registration on Saturday, June 4, Saturday June 11, and July 4. On these days any one can catch finfish in any tidal or non-tidal water in the state, as long as it is for recreational purposes. Anglers must also follow the size and catch limits set by DNR.
Town Square LIVE News

Here’s what to know about Memorial Day 2022 in Delaware

    After a cold, wet spring, consistently warm weather returns to Delaware with Memorial Day weekend, the unofficial start to summer. A time to remember members of the military who gave their lives for the country, the three-day weekend starting Friday night will feature multiple events marking the occasion. It will also see a stormy Friday leading into what ... Read More
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware LIVE joins news collaborative examining community polarization

Delaware LIVE News will take part in a state journalism collaborative that will report on and seek solutions to issues caused by community polarization. The Delaware Journalism Collaborative  is a statewide partnership of local news organizations and community partners working together to improve access to high-quality local news and information in the state. The 18 organizations and people taking part ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Arena’s Pub now open off Route 1 Rehoboth, near Route 24

Just in time for the start of the summer season, the family of Arena’s restaurants has expanded with its newest member – Arena’s Pub. Found off the southbound side of Route 1 in the Harbor Square shopping center near the intersection of Route 24, the new restaurant is located in the space that used to be Pickled Pig Pub.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Delaware

Delaware, the United States‘ second-smallest state, occupies the Delmarva Peninsula, a vast peninsula on the East Coast. It’s a long, narrow state with only three counties – the most developed being New Castle County in the north. The state’s total area is only 513,335 hectares (1,982 mi²), significantly less than Atlanta. The state’s shoreline runs the length of the east side, while Maryland borders it on the west.
Marilyn Johnson

Crab Du Jour in Wilmington, DE Offers Complimentary Dinners for First Responders & Healthcare Workers on June 9th

Crab Du Jour opened its Wilmington, DE location one year ago, and to celebrate the anniversary, the Crab Du Jour team has decided to host a special event to give back to the community. On Thursday, June 9th beginning at 4:30 p.m., the Crab Du Jour location at 2107 Concord Pike in Wilmington at The Shops at Fairfax Shopping Center will pack the restaurant with first responders, hospital employees, and healthcare workers for a complimentary dinner while a local marching band performs, and a number of local mascots entertain those in attendance.
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
602
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy