Delaware Memorial Day dune crossing closures

Multiple vehicle and pedestrian beach access points will be closed during Memorial Day weekend, DNREC announced Thursday.

The drive-on and walk-on crossings sustained damage during a May 8 nor’easter. Unsafe drop-offs along the dunes where the crossings meet the beach necessitated the closures.

Very little beach is available for drive-on surf fishing, even during low tide at the closed locations, according to DNREC.

As of Thursday, May 26, the following beach access points remain open:

The Point crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park

Herring Point crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park

Gordons Pond crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park

3Rs crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park

North (York) crossing at Fenwick Island State Park

Middle crossing at Fenwick Island State Park

South crossing at Fenwick Island State Park

Grenoble Place in Rehoboth Beach

Stuart Kingston in Rehoboth Beach

Pennsylvania Avenue in Rehoboth Beach

The following beach access points are closed:

Navy crossing at Cape Henlopen State Park

Keybox crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park

Faithful Steward crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park

Conquest crossing at Delaware Seashore State Park Conquest pedestrian crossings are also closed

One of three at Maryland Avenue in Rehoboth Beach

Surf Avenue in Rehoboth Beach

The City of Dewey Beach warns beachgoers not to attempt to dig or tunnel through dunes as they are susceptible to collapse.

DNREC’s Shoreline and Waterway Management Section beach crew is working to reopen drive-on and pedestrian crossings along the coastline, including at other damaged beaches.

Cape Henlopen and Delaware Seashore state parks Facebook pages will be updated regularly with what crossings are open or closed.