One hospitalized in crash in N Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saturday night deadly shooting at a graduation party in north Wichita is pushing community leaders to call for more involvement from parents and others throughout the city. A 17-year-old died from his injuries in the graduation-party shooting. This was one of several shooting calls Wichita police responded to during Memorial Day weekend. From the graduation party, a second teen died when a vehicle hit her as she tried to flee the shooting scene.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO