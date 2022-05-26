One hospitalized in crash in N Wichita

A local man was arrested in connection to multiple crashes late Friday afternoon in south Salina. The first crash occurred at approximately 5 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of S. Ninth Street. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that Edwin Rodriguez, 36, of Salina, was northbound in the 2200 block of S. Ninth Street in a 2017 Toyota Forerunner when his vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2001 Subaru Forester driven by Joseph Sharp, 49, of Salina. Sharp then fled the scene.
