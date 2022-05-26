ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

'Abbott Elementary' Creator Slams Fans Demanding School Shooting Episode

By Jovonne Ledet
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is shutting down the prospect of a storyline centered around a school shooting.

Amid the aftermath of Tuesday's (May 24) massacre in Uvalde, Texas , fans of Abbott Elementary have clamored for a school shooting episode. Just a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary, Brunson took a firm stance against viewers demanding such a tragedy play out on her show.

The Abbott Elementary creator tweeted, “Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write." Brunson added, “People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment.’ I can’t ask ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no.’”

In a Twitter thread, Brunson urged fans to direct their energy towards applying pressure on politicians and stricter gun laws.

“… Ask your elected official to get on Beto time and nothing less,” Brunson wrote, referencing Texas governor candidate Beto O’Rourke , who recently grabbed headlines for calling out incumbent Greg Abbott's stance on guns. “I’m begging you.”

Brunson proceeded to directly address viewers pleading for a school shooting storyline on Abbott Elementary , a comedy series that highlights a group of Philadelphia public school teachers.

“I don’t want to sound mean, but I want people to understand the flaw in asking for something like this,” Brunson tweeted. “We’re not okay. This country is rotting our brains. I’m sad about it.”

This follows Brunson's original statement addressing the deadly elementary school shooting.

“Every time this happens I watch the conversation move toward the why,” Brunson said on Tuesday. “Mental health, race, class, domestic dispute, etc. I kind of can’t stand that because all it does is protect the only constant in each case: a gun.

Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

