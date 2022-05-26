ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair of Steelers Tabbed Top-32 at Position by PFN

By Stephen Thompson
AllSteelers
 4 days ago

Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller has a high opinion of two Steelers offensive players.

PITTSBURGH -- As organized team activities begin in earnest around the NFL, Pro Football Network's Dalton Miller released his rankings of the top-32 quarterbacks and receivers in the league entering this season. Miller included pair of Pittsburgh Steelers - Mitch Trubisky and Diontae Johnson - in his lists.

Johnson, who has been absent from the opening days of OTAs, was tabbed as the 22nd-best receiver in professional football by Miller, ahead of some familiar names like Mike Williams, Michael Pittman and DeVonta Smith.

Johnson is fresh off the best season of his career, one in which he amassed 1161 receiving yards on 107 catches and scored eight touchdowns. The third-year pass-catcher is undoubtedly Pittsburgh's top threat in the passing game but he's also on an expiring rookie contract and has not yet agreed to terms of an extension with the team. Spotrac estimates that Johnson's next contract will be worth more than $22 million annually.

Trubisky's also made the cut in Miller's list of the NFL's top-32 quarterbacks , landing at 31st of 32 players. He is sandwiched in between Seattle's Drew Lock and Carolina's Sam Darnold.

The former second overall pick of the Chicago Bears in 2017, Trubisky started 50 games over the course of his career and holds a 29-21 record as a starter. He's completed 64% of his passes over five seasons and thrown for 64 touchdowns and 38 interceptions.

The Steelers inked him to a two-year, $14.3 million contract this winter and he is expected to compete with Mason Rudolph and Kenny Pickett for the starting job. He spent 2021 as the understudy to all-world signal-caller Josh Allen in Buffalo.

