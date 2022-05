CHICAGO (CBS) – At least six people have been killed and 32 others have been wounded in shootings across the city over the long Memorial Day weekend. One of the victims is under the age of 18. In the first shooting of the weekend, a 42-year-old man was shot in the East Chatham neighborhood Friday night.The victim was traveling in a vehicle, on the 7900 block of South Drexel around 10:19 a.m., when he arrived at a blockage caused by several vehicles and a group of people. The victim began to pass through when he heard several shots and felt pain...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO