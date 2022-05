SWEETWATER COUNTY — Christal Martin is a lifelong conservative born and raised in Green River and is running for House District 60. She is the founder and director of Sweetwater Against Trafficking where she works to establish much needed education and resources to bring an end to human trafficking. She has dedicated her work towards keeping a safe and family friendly community. She has worked diligently for the last 5 years to bring western Wyoming organizations to work as one and bring an end to the second largest growing crime in the United States.

GREEN RIVER, WY ・ 5 HOURS AGO