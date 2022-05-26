Dust devil lifts trampoline over 50 feet into air, tosses it onto I-10 in Tucson

77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge died after a crash in Tucson involving two bicyclists (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge as the elderly woman who died of injuries she sustained following a crash on March 30, 2022 in Tucson. As per the initial information, the fatal accident involving two bicyclists took place at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Ajo Way and South 2nd Avenue. The investigation reports showed that a green 1997 Dodge Ram truck was heading southbound on 2nd Avenue [...]

TUCSON, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO