ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Dust devil lifts trampoline over 50 feet into air, tosses it onto I-10 in Tucson

By Brent Corrado
fox10phoenix.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUCSON, Ariz. - You've heard of securing your load, but now the Arizona Department of Public Safety has some new advice – secure your trampoline!. On...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 1

Related
Nationwide Report

77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge died after a crash in Tucson involving two bicyclists (Tucson, AZ)

77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge died after a crash in Tucson involving two bicyclists (Tucson, AZ)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 77-year-old Roxana Jo Fudge as the elderly woman who died of injuries she sustained following a crash on March 30, 2022 in Tucson. As per the initial information, the fatal accident involving two bicyclists took place at about 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of East Ajo Way and South 2nd Avenue. The investigation reports showed that a green 1997 Dodge Ram truck was heading southbound on 2nd Avenue [...]
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Cars
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Accidents
Local
Arizona Accidents
KOLD-TV

Authorities searching for hiker in remote part of Mount Lemmon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The search is on for a hiker on Mount Lemmon on Monday, May 30. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed a search-and-rescue team is on the mountain and responding to a “very remote location.”. At least one source told KOLD that a...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Pinal County teen may be with unknown man

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County sheriff’s deputies are asking for help finding a 13-year-old girl who was recently reported missing. Authorities say Savannah Emerson was last seen near Bella Vista and Gantzel and may be trying to fly to Maryland with an unknown man. She was...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man loses hot dog business in crash on Route 66

PHOENIX - A Chandler man who owns a hot dog business is left to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a crash on Route 66. Back on May 13, Richie Vaia, owner of Richie V's Chicago Dogs, stopped by FOX 10 AZAM to talk about his upcoming trip to Chicago where he would hand out free Chicago dogs along Route 66 as part of a plan to raise awareness for mental health.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Three injured in dog attack near Limberlost

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were hospitalized after they were reportedly attacked by a dog on Monday, May 30. Pima County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 1000 block of West Prospect Lane, where they discovered a family dog had attacked three people. All three were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trampoline#Dust Devil#I 10#Vehicles#Accident#Dps#Trooper Perrin
12news.com

Huge dust devil captured on camera in Chandler

CHANDLER, Ariz. — The Valley is no stranger to dust devils, but this one was a doozy!. 12 News Weather Watcher Corinna Cruse Joy captured a dramatic dust devil over the Memorial Day weekend near Riggs and Gilbert roads in the East Valley. Dust devil diameters range from 10...
CHANDLER, AZ
KOLD-TV

TPD searching for missing vulnerable teenager

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are looking for a missing teenager. Kimberly Raymor, 17, was last seen on May 28th right before she was due at work. Her mother, Alexandra Raymor, said she received a call from Kim’s work that she never arrived, and that’s when worry set in.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Woman seriously hurt in crash at Country Club, Drexel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash at Country Club Road and Drexel Road in Tucson on Monday, May 30. The Tucson Police Department said the accident involved a car and a semi-truck. The woman’s injuries were initially listed as life-threatening but...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot, killed after firing at officers in Safford: DPS

SAFFORD, Ariz. - A man was shot and killed by police after he allegedly opened fire at officers Sunday afternoon in Safford. The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened just on May 29 after 3:30 p.m. along U.S. Highway 191. "Safford Police Department Officers, Graham County Sheriff's...
SAFFORD, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
kwhi.com

TUCSON MAN ARRESTED MONDAY AFTERNOON

A Tucson man was arrested Monday afternoon for trespassing. Brenham Police report that Monday afternoon at 4:30, Officer Lawrence Garnett responded to the 2400 block of Stone Hollow Drive in reference to a subject trespassing. After investigation, Gregory Wilson, 35 of Tucson, was located at the residence in violation of a verbal and written criminal trespass warning he was issued on Thursday. Wilson was taken into custody without incident for Criminal Trespass and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
theprescotttimes.com

PRESCOTT LOCATE ROBBERY SUSPECT NOW

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 AM, Prescott Valley Police responded to the report of a robbery at the Circle K convenience store located at 6150 State Route 69 in Prescott Valley. The suspect identified as 41-year-old Tucson resident, Justin Mic Sudweeks (see attached photos), was taken into...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona has 5 of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

Arizona had five of the 15 fastest-growing cities in the U.S. last year while Phoenix continued to add residents, bucking the trend of major cities that lost population during the pandemic, according to the Census Bureau. : 5 of 10 fastest-growing Arizona cities are in the West Valley. Census data...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson restaurants offering summer dining deal

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A local restaurant group is offering a summer dining deal for those with kids. In honor of its 100th anniversary, Si Charro! is bringing back its ‘Kids under 10 Eat Free’ promotion. The special runs from June 1 to September 8 and...
TUCSON, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy