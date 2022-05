Florida is now accepting applications for members and a director of a civilian force that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said will help the state respond better to emergencies. The Florida State Guard, or FLSG, will include 400 guard members, according to an emailed statement from the governor's press office on Tuesday. The state is looking for a part-time director with experience in "military style operations" who will oversee recruitment, training and mobilization of the force.

