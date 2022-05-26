ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Events during Memorial Day weekend

By Jazlyn Gomez
 5 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Memorial Day weekend is right around the corner and certain cities and organizations have planned events to commemorate our fallen service members who have served in the military.

Here's a list of events happening this Memorial Day Weekend:

Hamilton County

  • Memorial Day Service
    • Monday, May 30 at 9 a.m. at Hamilton Memorial Park
    • This event is free and open to the public. For more information visit their website .
  • Fishers Memorial Day Ceremony
    • Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m. in front of Fishers City Hall
    • This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website .
  • Memorial Day at Urban Vines
    • Monday, May 30 at 12:00 p.m. at Urban Vines
    • This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website .
  • Honor the Brave 5K
    • Monday, May 30 at 8:00 a.m. in Downtown Fishers
    • Sign up to register here . For more information, visit their website .

Henry County

  • New Castle Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade
    • Monday, May 30 at 10 a.m.
    • The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website .

Morgan County

  • Memorial Day Service
    • Monday, May 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Newby Memorial Elementary School
    • This event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit their website .

Marion County

  • Memorial Day Hero Challenge
    • Monday, May 30 at 8:30 a.m. at The Avondale Meadows YMCA
    • Sign up to register here . For more information, visit their website .
  • CJ Rayburn Inaugural Stronger Than Dirt Memorial Classic
    • Monday, May 30 at 6 p.m. at Marion County Fairgrounds
    • All tickets will be available for purchase on the day of the event. For more information, visit their website .

To add your organization to this list, email news@wrtv.com.

