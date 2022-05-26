Events during Memorial Day weekend

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Bloomington man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Hendricks County. According to officials, the man was headed westbound Sunday night on U.S. 40 near County Road 550 West when he went off the roadway. He then overcorrected causing his vehicle to cross the median and roll over. The vehicle then hit a utility pole on the south side of U.S. 40.

