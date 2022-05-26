ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

'Story of the Game': Spurs Ex Derrick White Praised by Celtics in East Finals

By Zach Dimmitt
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZePV_0frL8Edd00

"He's been essential within the key plan with that same type of aggression," Boston guard Jaylen Brown said. "He was just fantastic tonight."

The Boston Celtics are one win away from the franchise's 22nd appearance in the NBA Finals after Wednesday's 93-80 victory in Game 5 on the road against the Miami Heat saw the C's outscore the East's No. 1 seed 56-38 in the second half.

Former San Antonio Spurs assistant and player Ime Udoka has been the Celtics' cool and collected leader on the sidelines as the team now holds a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals. But just like in Boston's Game 4 win on Monday, the mid-season acquisition of former Spurs guard Derrick White continues to pay significant dividends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMKMu_0frL8Edd00

Derrick White & Ime Udoka

David Butler II, USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EXv6M_0frL8Edd00

Derrick White

Bob DeChiara, USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0emcMl_0frL8Edd00

Derrick White, Bam Adebayo, and Jaylen Brown

Bob DeChiara, USA TODAY

It's something that White's backcourt partner, Jaylen Brown, touched on with much enthusiasm following Wednesday's victory.

"Derrick the last two games has been fantastic," Brown said. "His contributions to our team has been great. He might not get all the credit, but the way he started Game 4, we came out and were able to jump on them early. And how he came out today again was huge. He's been essential within the key plan with that same type of aggression. He was just fantastic tonight. Poised, under control, made timely baskets. (White and Al Horford) were definitely the story of the game tonight."

White, who is coming off a Game 4 performance that saw him play a game-high 41 minutes while adding 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists, three steals, and one block, continued his stellar all-around play in Game 5.

He started in place of injured Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, on Monday, but returned to his role off the bench Wednesday and didn't miss a beat. The 27-year-old played 29 minutes to go along with 14 points on an efficient 6-8 shooting. White also added five assists, two steals, and one block, as his natural defensive and floor instincts continue to shine on the biggest stage he's been on in his six-year career.

As one of Boston's best defensive players, White was tasked with guarding Miami stars Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry on numerous occasions in the win. It was a complete team effort on defense, but White deserves a load of credit for Lowry and Butler combining for an abysmal 4-24 shooting from the field.

Jayson Tatum, Derrick White, and Aaron Nesmith

Bill Streicher, USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18TxP8_0frL8Edd00

Derrick White & Jaylen Brown

Bob DeChiara, USA TODAY

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nEsve_0frL8Edd00

Derrick White

Wendell Cruz, USA TODAY

In the Game 4 win in Boston, White scored the game's first seven points as the Celtics jumped out to a 29-11 lead by the end of the first quarter. Udoka heaped praises on his former Spurs player Monday, which has clearly seeped over to the rest of the team as well given Brown's comments.

"Understanding the urgency with Marcus (Smart) being out and the position he's put in," Udoka said after Game 4. "Obviously starting the game, gonna have the ball in his hands a lot more. Want him to be confident, aggressive, and he picked his spots well early on. We want him to be aggressive at all times. His jumpshot may not be falling, but he does so many other things for the team."

Udoka also mentioned Gregg Popovich's approach to coaching White. Safe to say the former Spurs assistant and player is comfortable with a different strategy now that he's in charge.

"Even when he's not hitting shots, he checks so many boxes," Udoka said. "Pop was on him about not fouling, but I want him to be even more aggressive here. I couldn't be happier with him."

The Celtics are the last team to expect a Finals berth for themselves despite being up 3-2 with Game 6 in Boston on Friday. But if the rest of the league hasn't figured out the kind of player White is, they could soon under the bright lights of the NBA Finals.

Official Lottery Results: NBA Draft Looming (; 1:02)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NBA Fans Are Furious With Stephen A. Smith On Sunday Night

Stephen A. Smith is trending on social media for some of the comments he made on ESPN's pregame show before Game 7 on Sunday night. One comment in particular is drawing a lot of attention - and a lot of criticism. Golden State Warriors shooting guard Klay Thompson was not...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
City
San Antonio, TX
City
Miami, TX
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Heat Coach Erik Spoelstra

Few NBA head coaches in today's game have had as much postseason success as Erik Spoelstra. The Miami Heat head coach, who won two championships with LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, is looking to make his second NBA Finals in three years on Sunday night. Miami is hosting Boston in...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Analyst Predicts LeBron James Will Demand A Trade From Lakers This Offseason: "They Have No Promising Young Players Likely To Ascend, No Depth, Virtually No First-Round Picks To Trade, No Reasons To Believe Russell Westbrook Will Be Better..."

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting things back on track with their recent moves. The Purple and Gold have selected Darvin Ham as their new head coach, finishing the search that reportedly got tense between the front office and the team's superstar, LeBron James. This is a problem the Lakers...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Steve Kerr Reacts To Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Steve Kerr was asked on Sunday about the national anthem protest from San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Kapler, who previously managed the Phillies, is protesting the national anthem in the wake of the school shooting in Texas. The MLB manager believes that the country is not doing enough for gun control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Gregg Popovich
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Marcus Smart
The Spun

Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers Coaching Hire

The Los Angeles Lakers put an end to their coaching search on Friday night, hiring Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham. Ham, 48, has been with the Bucks since 2018. Although this will mark his first stint as a head coach in the NBA, it'll be his second time around with the Lakers. He was an assistant from 2011-2013.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Warriors provide injury updates on Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr. ahead of NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors await to see who they will face in the NBA Finals. Game 7 between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat takes place on Sunday. So, while Golden State prepares for the championship series, the organization hopes for some of its key players to return. The franchise provides an update for Andre Iguodala, Gary Payton II, and Otto Porter Jr.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Boston Celtics
The Spun

NBA Star Announces He's Joining ESPN As An Analyst

ESPN has added to its NBA coverage by hiring New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum. McCollum, who has appeared on the Worldwide Leader as an analyst in the past, has officially been signed to a multiplatform deal by the network. He'll make his debut on Thursday during Game 1 of the NBA Finals.
NBA
Heat Nation

Bam Adebayo on Jimmy Butler after Miami Heat drop Game 7 to Boston Celtics: ‘You can put him in that category of superstars’

The Miami Heat lost a heartbreaker on Sunday night when they just missed out on a chance to advance to the 2022 NBA Finals. After trailing for much of Game 7 against the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the Heat blazed back late in the fourth quarter. With just seconds on the clock, Jimmy Butler had a chance to put the Heat in the lead with a 3-pointer. Sadly, he missed the shot.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
San Antonio Spurs
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade. In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Red Sox pitcher gives most damning evidence yet that MLB changed baseballs

In his major league debut on Saturday, Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski noticed a difference in the baseballs. Boston Red Sox pitcher Josh Winckowski had a major league baseball debut that won’t go down in history. In his three innings of work, the Boston rookie allowed 4 earned runs. There may have been a reason why his 3.13 ERA from Triple-A didn’t translate to the big leagues other than he was unprepared for the bright lights in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
13
Followers
26
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy