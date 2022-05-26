ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, CA

Talking Tech: Amazon is opening up more physical stores

By Brett Molina, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ELqzE_0frL8BzS00
A view of the Amazon Style store. Amazon

Happy Thursday, Talking Tech readers! It's Brett Molina taking a break from his third binge-watch of " Stranger Things " to bring you the big headlines in tech.

Let's kick things off with Amazon, the online retailer responsible for upending the brick-and-mortar retailer only to open up its own physical stores.

On Wednesday, the company opened Amazon Style , a clothing store in Glendale, Calif., leveraging technology to beef up the shopping experience.

So what makes shopping at Amazon Style special?

Amazon Shopping app. Instead of rifling through racks of clothes, you scan a QR code on the item you like. The app then tells you details like sizes and colors available.

The magic fitting room. Once you've picked out clothes, either you send them to a checkout counter or get placed in a virtual queue for a fitting room to try clothes on. Employees will pull your items together and leave them in the personalized fitting room.

Checkout is super quick, too. Scan a QR code or use Amazon One , the checkout option where you can scan your palm to pay, and you're all done. Don't worry, you can still use old school cash or credit if needed.

Of course, this concept isn't new to Amazon. They've been experimenting with it for a while with its Amazon Go convenience stores .

Would you like shopping at a store like this? Let me know on Twitter .

What else happened in Tech?

The latest on Elon Musk. The billionaire is denying his company SpaceX settled a sexual misconduct claim made by a flight attendant.

Don't let your kids DoorDash. One mom found out the hard way when her 2-year-old ordered 31 cheeseburgers .

Are you a parent in need of a timeout? This screen-free tech can offer some peace and quiet.

Thursday's tech tip

As many of us have learned, inflation is not fun. Lucky for us, tech can help us save some extra cash. Here are 10 ways you can use tech to save money .

That's a wrap. Thanks for reading!

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23 .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Talking Tech: Amazon is opening up more physical stores

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pharmaceutical giants CVS and Walmart to stop filling out prescriptions for embattled Simone Biles-backed telehealth company Cerebral after company was accused of 'misusing' drugs like Xanax

In another setback for the budding, yet controversial, telehealth mental health company Cerebral, it now will no longer have its prescriptions filled by CVS and Walmart - two of the largest retail pharmacies in America. It has been a turbulent month for the San Francisco, California-based, company so far, with...
ECONOMY
WWD

Valentino Launches Website Section Detailing Its Conscious-driven Business Model

MILAN — Valentino’s eco- and responsibly minded business actions have found a new home, on the company’s website under the moniker “Creating Shared Value.”. The dedicated consumer-facing page debuting Tuesday chronicles the couture house’s green transition, detailing its social and environmental projects and initiatives and engaging in conversation with its clients.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
City
Glendale, CA
Glendale, CA
Business
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman on Her Hair and Investing in Hair Care Brand Vegamour

Nicole Kidman has partnered with Vegamour, the Los Angeles-based wellness hair care company, WWD has learned exclusively. The actress is an investor and its “wellness advocate.”. Kidman was looking to “back a few companies” when she discovered the brand, she explained, calling from Nashville, Tenn. “Obviously not...
HAIR CARE
WWD

California Calling: Jenni Kayne on Path to IPO With New Home, Beauty, Hospitality Projects

“I want it all,” said Jaime Zehner, waiting for her car at the valet outside the Jenni Kayne Hillside Haven home tour in L.A.’s Brentwood neighborhood last week. All — as in the whole seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom house decorated to showcase the Jenni Kayne brand’s growing world, from the bestselling $4,295 Pacific beds upstairs to the $3,596 flax linen Miramar chaises in the basement screening room, the cashmere sweaters, slipdresses and knot leather mules in the walk-in closet and the brand’s new Oak Essentials beauty products stocked in the bathrooms.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazon Go#Convenience Stores#Talking Tech#Amazon Style#Amazon Shopping
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

487K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy