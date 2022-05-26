A view of the Amazon Style store. Amazon

Let's kick things off with Amazon, the online retailer responsible for upending the brick-and-mortar retailer only to open up its own physical stores.

On Wednesday, the company opened Amazon Style , a clothing store in Glendale, Calif., leveraging technology to beef up the shopping experience.

So what makes shopping at Amazon Style special?

Amazon Shopping app. Instead of rifling through racks of clothes, you scan a QR code on the item you like. The app then tells you details like sizes and colors available.

The magic fitting room. Once you've picked out clothes, either you send them to a checkout counter or get placed in a virtual queue for a fitting room to try clothes on. Employees will pull your items together and leave them in the personalized fitting room.

Checkout is super quick, too. Scan a QR code or use Amazon One , the checkout option where you can scan your palm to pay, and you're all done. Don't worry, you can still use old school cash or credit if needed.

Of course, this concept isn't new to Amazon. They've been experimenting with it for a while with its Amazon Go convenience stores .

What else happened in Tech?

The latest on Elon Musk. The billionaire is denying his company SpaceX settled a sexual misconduct claim made by a flight attendant.

Don't let your kids DoorDash. One mom found out the hard way when her 2-year-old ordered 31 cheeseburgers .

Are you a parent in need of a timeout? This screen-free tech can offer some peace and quiet.

Thursday's tech tip

As many of us have learned, inflation is not fun. Lucky for us, tech can help us save some extra cash. Here are 10 ways you can use tech to save money .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Talking Tech: Amazon is opening up more physical stores