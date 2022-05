KINGMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- With a rooming house and a couple of stores newly built along a stretch of the freshly laid tracks of the Atlantic and Pacific railroad in eastern Arizona territory, the community of Kingman was taking shape in 1882. The site near Beale Springs had been a stopping point on the dusty trail for some years. The city that would rise in this isolated spot would grow to be a major shipping center on the rail line in the northern part of the state. It’s also home to the longest remaining stretch of Historic Route 66, making it a destination for nostalgic travelers longing for adventures on the Mother Road.

