BRIGHTON, MI – Police are investigating the potential theft of an ATM after a stolen truck crashed into the machine outside a Brighton bank. Officers were called to an active alarm at 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, May 31, at the Chase Bank located at 9858 E. Grand River Ave. indicating someone was tampering with the ATM at the bank, according to the Brighton Police Department.

BRIGHTON, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO