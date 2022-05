“Anyone who stops learning is old, whether at 20 or 80. Anyone who keeps learning stays young.” –Henry Ford. My heavy heart prays for our national leaders to listen, to learn, and to do something about the mass shootings that are killing our children in our schools and our citizens in our streets, churches, theaters, and shopping malls. I still have faith that we can do better, but how do we reconcile all the senseless loss of lives? I don’t know any parent who isn’t feeling this deeply — we are all suffering traumatic shock from these killings. The superintendent of M.V. Schools sent out a letter to all parents, with comforting words, good advice, and outlining the action plan in place here in our schools.

OAK BLUFFS, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO