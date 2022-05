Matthew Tyler Vorce simultaneously confirmed his split with Billie Eilish and hit back at rumors that he cheated on the ‘Bad Guy’ singer in a new series of social media stories. The self-described “Actor. Writer. Degenerate” (via his Instagram bio) took to Instagram stories May 30 to corroborate reports that he and Billie have gone their separate ways. “Nobody cheated on anyone,” he wrote via Instagram stories. “Relationships end. Simple as that. Creating rumors and LYING on the internet is dangerous.”

TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP ・ 11 MINUTES AGO