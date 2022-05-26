ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, AL

Madison County: All results from the May 24 primary election

By Josh Rayburn
WAAY-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadison County voters turned out Tuesday to cast ballots in...

www.waaytv.com

apr.org

Alabama election officials investigating voting mix-up in two Republican-only State House races

The chairman of the Alabama Republican Party says party officials are “incredibly upset” about a mix-up in Etowah County. The confusion might have caused some primary voters to get ballots for the wrong legislative district. Secretary of State John Merrill and Etowah County Probate Judge Scott Hassell say the problem affected House of Representatives Districts 28 and 29. They say they learned on the day of the Primary election that a problem of some voters being listed in the wrong district had not been corrected since it was discovered in late April. The officials say they don't know how many voters were affected. Merrill and Judge Hassell sent out a joint statement on the problem, which says it was up to boards of registrars in each county to assign voters to the correct districts after the Legislature approved new districts last year. They state the Etowah County Board of Registrars received the data and maps on the new districts in November of last year. In the State House District 28 race, former legislator Mack Butler got just over two hundred more votes than the incumbent Gil Isbell. In District 29, Republican Mark Gidley received eighty two more votes than his opponent Jamie Grant in that open seat race.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Power restored across Franklin County

Power is now restored to customers in Franklin County after an outage that lasted nearly two hours. Phone lines were down at Russellville Police Department. The police chief said the outage had to do with the Tennessee Valley Authority. If you are still dealing with issues with your power, contact...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, AL
selmasun.com

Selma State Sen. in runoff for Democrat governor nomination

The race for the Democratic nomination for governor is headed for a runoff between Selma’s former state senator and a retired rehabilitation specialist from Birmingham. With 87.6% of votes counted, according to Secretary of State’s office, Yolanda Flowers, of Birmingham, had 56,859 votes, or 33.8%. State Sen. Malika Sanders Fortier of Selma had 54,636 votes, or 32.5%. Three other candidates received 12% or less of the voters.
SELMA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County Commission on Aging does it all for Cullman seniors

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Cullman County Commission on Aging is on a mission to enhance and improve the lives of the senior population throughout the county. As the overseer of the county’s seven full-time senior centers, the commission offers many avenues of assistance to promote well-being of Cullman’s elder citizens. The commission is responsible for providing hot meals five days a week to its full-time centers in Colony, Crane Hill, Cullman, Fairview, Hanceville, Holly Pond and West Point. Served Mondays-Fridays, the meals are available to seniors for free of charge although donations are accepted to offset the costs. Meals are also delivered...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
alreporter.com

In Alabama House, Senate, nine incumbents lose

Several incumbents in the Alabama House and Senate had a bad night Tuesday, with nine losing to primary challengers and several others bound for runoffs. In the state Senate, nine incumbents had primary challengers and one, Sen. Tom Whatley, R-Auburn, was down by four votes to primary opponent Auburn City Councilman Jay Hovey, who had 50.1 percent of the votes as of Wednesday morning’s unofficial results.
ALABAMA STATE
Franklin County Times

Attorney opens new practice in downtown Russellville

John V. Martine, attorney at law, opens a new law practice in Russellville, offering services in Spanish and English. Attending the ribbon cutting were Chase Sparks of Russellville Florist, Shelley Ozbirn of the Franklin County Times, Blaze Bishop of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Sommer Morris of the Franklin County Times, Cassie Medley, executive director of the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Father Vincent Bresowar of Good Shepherd Catholic Church, Matt Uptain of G&G Steel and Laura Horton of Alfa.
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Memorial Day events across North Alabama

There are multiple ways you can pay your respects and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day. In Huntsville, there will be a Memorial Day Service at 9:00 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery. Tut Fann Veteran Home in Huntsville will host their own service at 10:00 a.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Mike Durant aims to clear up misinformation before primary election

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions have been spent campaigning, attacks ads have flooded your airwaves and candidates have crisscrossed this state to explain their position. All for your vote. You will help shape this state and those who represent you in congress based on what you do tomorrow for the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Swim Guide shows high E. coli levels in Alabama

COOSA RIVER, Ala. — The Coosa Riverkeeper has released their latest Swim Guide as many around the state get ready to head to the lake. 21 sites tested found high levels of E. coli. 7 sites found moderate levels. 21 sites found low levels. This content is imported from...
ALABAMA STATE
weisradio.com

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Attorney General Remember Fallen Officer

On Thursday, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office welcomed a very special guest to the department – Attorney General Steve Marshall. Marshall stopped by and spent time with family members – and former co-workers – of Lt. Jeffrey Bain, who passed away in January of last year (2021) from complications of COVID-19.
WAAY-TV

Escaped Jefferson County inmate recaptured

UPDATE: As of 2:51 a.m. Monday, Sharon Denise Simmons was recaptured. PREVIOUS: The Alabama Department of Corrections is searching for an escaped inmate in Jefferson County. Sharon Denise Simmons was working at a job site in Birmingham at around 2:27 p.m. at the time of the escape. Simmons was wearing...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

