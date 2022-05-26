ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Christian Rose and Team Looking to Thrive at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s been little doubt that ARCA Menards Series rookie Christian Rose and his Cook Racing Technologies (CRT) have showcased speed whether competing in the premier ARCA Menards Series or ARCA Menards Series East this season, but Rose is ready to back up that speed with a satisfying finish in Friday night’s...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Speedway Digest

Brad Keselowski | Gateway Advance

WWTR – World Wide Technology Raceway – hosts the Cup Series for the first time ever this weekend. The 1.25-mile track in Madison, just outside St. Louis, has been hosting NASCAR-sanctioned events since 1997, first with the Xfinity Series, then the Truck Series. The track became a permanent...
MADISON, NC
Speedway Digest

Post-Race Report | Charlotte Motor Speedway

“We had a really good day overall and had some fun driving in the top 10 with our No. 16 Charlotte Knights Camaro ZL1. I got into the wall and had to pit for tires, which put us down a couple laps. We thought we could get back on the lead lap, but we had a parts failure that ultimately ended our day. It’s unfortunate that we couldn’t quite make it to the end, but we had a fast car and I think we made some gains.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
State
West Virginia State
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Speedway Digest

Kyle Larson Pit Road Interview from Charlotte Motor Speedway

Q. Kyle Larson passed more cars than anybody, the penalties, the fire, getting in the wall. You almost had a shot at the end to win it. How did you stay in it?. KYLE LARSON: Yeah, the first half was a struggle for all of us. I was especially frustrated with myself. To rebound from that and have a shot to win there late was something to be proud of. Our team fought really hard. Happy with that.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

RCR NCS Post Race Report: Charlotte

Late-Race Move Almost Pays Off For Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team. “The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race in NASCAR and so much of it is just about who can survive 400 laps. If you can make it to the end of the race on the lead lap, you can put yourself in position to win. We ran our race and gave ourselves a chance. When the caution came out at the end of the race, we pitted and were sixth for the restart, the first car on four tires. The guys gave me a great opportunity there. I was going for it. I just got a little loose trying to make it stick and it didn't quite work out. Looking back, I wish I would have backed up the corner a little bit. I had to do what I had to do to win the race. A win is going to be important because of where we are in points, so I went for it. Our Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road crew was unbelievable. I can't thank those guys enough. We had a shot right there."
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charlotte Motor Speedway#Arca Menards Series West#Arca Menards Series East#Arca#Cook Racing Technologies#Crt#Tourism Chevrolet Ss
Speedway Digest

Stewart-Haas Racing: Coca-Cola 600 from Charlotte

Race Winner: Denny Hamlin of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota) Stage 1 Winner: Chase Elliott of Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Daniel Suárez of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet) Stage 3 Winner: Ross Chastain of Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet) SHR Race Finish:. ● Kevin Harvick (Started 18th, Finished 3rd / Running, completed...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Speedway Honors Longtime Security Guard Luther Fincher

Luther Fincher has seen it all at Charlotte Motor Speedway. From the speedway's inaugural Coca-Cola 600 on June 19, 1960, to the world-class spectacle that surrounds the 63rd running on Sunday, Fincher's tenure as a security guard at the speedway has spanned more than 60 years. Speedway officials honored Fincher...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Herbst Finishes 25th at Charlotte

Race Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst endured a difficult outing in the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. It started on Friday when contact with the wall during qualifying meant Herbst was forced to go to a backup No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Saturday’s race. Despite the adversity, Herbst methodically moved his way forward, coming from the back of the 38-car field to crack the top-15 by lap 32. In the final stage of the 200-lap race, Herbst was running ninth, but the misfortune that struck Herbst in qualifying reared its head again in the race. A cut tire sent Herbst into the turn three wall on lap 104, damaging the right side of the Monster Energy Ford. Forced to pit for repairs, Herbst went four laps down. Nonetheless, he was able to return to the track and finish the race, coming home 25th and avoiding a dreaded DNF (Did Not Finish).
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Petty GMS Race Recap: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon, No. 42 Black Rifle Coffee Company Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Our Black Rifle Coffee Company team battled hard tonight. We showed adversity by overcoming numerous different obstacles - from starting the race with the steering being very tough to manage and almost having a left rear tire coming apart, to missing the wrecks at the end and putting ourselves in a position to get a solid finish. Our Chevrolet Camaro couldn't fire off as good as others, but overall it was the best mechanical handling car we've had all year, so I'm happy with that. Everyone seemed to have the same speed after eight laps and I thought we had a little advantage at that point. The fire off just would hurt us from charging on the restarts. We are growing as a team each and every week and this was another step in the process. Proud of the effort."
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Speedway Digest

CHEVY NCS AT CHARLOTTE: William Byron Accident Quote

“I thought we were in the catbird seat there. We were the first team on new tires. Had a good restart through (turn) one and got ahead of the No. 45 (Kurt Busch). We were going to cycle out really well there; and then they just started wrecking on the bottom and came up into us on the top.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Dignitaries Descend On Coca-Cola 600 For Pre-Race Festivities

With dignitaries including WWE Superstar Lacey Evans as Grand Marshal and Carolina Panthers standout wide receiver D.J. Moore as Honorary Pace Car Driver, Sunday's Coca-Cola 600 wasn't short on pre-race star power. Moore spent Sunday afternoon putting the Toyota Camry pace car through its paces and gaining certification to lead...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Speedway Digest

Speedway Digest

4K+
Followers
14K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!

 https://www.speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy