Why Hurricanes-Rangers Game 5 Thursday could be the pivotal game of the 2022 playoffs

It’s not a Game 7, with all the pressure, enormity and finality.

But a Game 5 in the Stanley Cup playoffs can be pivotal, with its own pressures, and could be again Thursday between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers at PNC Arena.

The Canes produced their best game of the playoffs in Game 5 of the first round of the playoffs. Tied 2-2 in their series with the Boston Bruins and coming off two road losses, the Canes won 5-1 at PNC Arena, getting power-play goals from Tony DeAngelo and Seth Jarvis while goalie Antti Raanta had 33 saves.

The Hurricanes have had some big Game 5 wins in the playoffs through the years — beating Buffalo in the Eastern Conference finals in 2006, beating New Jersey in overtime in the opening round in 2002, beating Nashville in overtime in 2021.

There also have been Game 5 disappointments. In the 2006 Stanley Cup finals, Edmonton’s Fernando Pisani made NHL history with his shorthanded goal to beat the Canes in overtime. There also was the 1999 loss to the Bruins in Greensboro on Anson Carter’s goal in a second overtime.

In franchise history, the Canes/Whalers have never lost a playoff series holding a 3-2 lead after five games, going 8-0. The flip side: they’re 2-8 when trailing 3-2 in a series after five games.

“It’s the best-of-three now and we have to re-set,” Canes captain Jordan Staal said after Thursday’s morning skate. “We’re back home where we’re comfortable and we need to get the job done here and go from there.”

Carolina Hurricanes’ Jordan Martinook (48) and Boston’s Connor Clifton (75) battles for control of the puck in the first period on Monday, May 2, 2022 during game one of their Stanley Cup first round series at PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Robert Willett/rwillett@newsobserver.com

Martinook could bring energy

At a time when the Canes could be looking for an energy boost, Jordan Martinook is expected to rejoin the lineup Thursday. The forward, an alternate captain, has not played since Game 3 of the Boston series when he sustained a lower-body injury.

“It’s a long time coming. I’m excited,” Martinook said after the skate. “I don’t know if something is needed. I’m going to bring what I bring. I’m going to be physical, going to be tenacious and hopefully that can be a bit of a spark. But I think everybody’s feeling good.”

Martinook could replace Steven Lorentz on Jesperi Kotkaniemi’s line, although Canes coach Rod Brind’Amour said after the skate that a final lineup decision had not been made.

“If he gets in he’s an energy guy and you can never have enough of that,” Brind’Amour said.

Martinook, like most of his teammates, was asked why the Canes have been unbeaten at home but unable to win a road game in the playoffs.

“It’s the playoffs and everyone talks about how the home crowd can give you a little extra,” he said. “It’s been proven here.

“It’s not like we’ve been going into a game thinking, ‘Oh, we’re on the road, we’re going to lose.’ That’s definitely not the mindset. It’s just the way it’s played out.”

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin makes a save against the Carolina Hurricanes during the second period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 22, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Adam Hunger/AP

Rangers’ Shesterkin rattled by chants

Rangers coach Gerard Gallant again mentioned Thursday how goalie Igor Shesterkin was bothered by the treatment he received in Pittsburgh from Penguins fans in the opening round.

Pens fans chanted “Ig-or, Ig-or” throughout the game. Standard stuff, yes, but it was loud, constant and apparently effective as Shesterkin allowed 10 goals on 45 shots and was pulled in each of the first two games in Pittsburgh, both losses.

“I think it was more a mental thing than a physical thing,” Gallant said Thursday. “First time through the playoffs and a young goalie and the way that crowd was roaring and cheering against him. And you learn. You get better from that.

“We talked to him a couple of times that he had to focus on the play and that he couldn’t worry about what the crowd was doing or a bad goal. He’s played great. I think he’s ready for that now.”

Canes fans at PNC Arena have not given Shesterkin the same loud treatment. He allowed three goals in the first two games at PNC Arena, both close losses, and two in two games in New York.

Penalty-free Martin Necas

Canes forward Martin Necas has been in 30 playoff games without taking a penalty. He has averaged 16:30 in ice time in those 30 games and is the 19th player in NHL history to play his first 30 playoff games penalty-free.

Question: is that a good thing or bad thing? The Canes employ an aggressive, attacking forechecking system and there will be penalties. Necas either has been very smart or perhaps not aggressive enough. He has three points in 11 playoff games this year, none against the Rangers.