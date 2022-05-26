SEVEN BRIDGES SUED: Pool Company Claims $20,000 Balance, Poop Removal
“Removed Defecation From Main Pool…” ”Removed Defecation From Splash Pad.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH,...bocanewsnow.com
“Removed Defecation From Main Pool…” ”Removed Defecation From Splash Pad.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH,...bocanewsnow.com
BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.https://bocanewsnow.com
Comments / 0