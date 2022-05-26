SEVEN BRIDGES SUED: Pool Company Claims $20,000 Balance, Poop Removal

Over the past two years, Southwest Florida has become the nation’s most popular destination for relocation. In 2021 alone, more than 547,000 people made the jump to the Sunshine State causing real estate prices to surge. The jewel of SWFL continues to be Naples. According to real estate analysis Rexter Marqueses of Mashvisor, Naples is one the most desirable places in the United States, ranking No. 7 in the U.S. News Best Places study of 150 metro areas. The city also topped the Best Places to Live in Florida. It also ranked favorably in other categories, including:

LEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO