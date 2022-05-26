ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

SEVEN BRIDGES SUED: Pool Company Claims $20,000 Balance, Poop Removal

By STAFF REPORT
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Removed Defecation From Main Pool…” ”Removed Defecation From Splash Pad.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH,...

bocanewsnow.com

Talk Media

Coral Springs Restaurants File Lawsuit Alleging Negligence in May Gas Outage

A class-action lawsuit was filed this week on behalf of Coral Springs businesses impacted by the May 13 gas line rupture that left at least 120 customers without gas. The lawsuit is being led by The Cook and The Cork, which represents the other restaurants and retail businesses that “suffered extensive economic damages” due to the gas outage, according to the civil court complaint filed in Broward County.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

You May Lose Money On A House If You Purchased In These Places

Florida Atlantic University Releases Study… Looking For A Home? Read This First… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — There are several cities in the United States where the real estate bubble is bursting, according to professors at Florida Atlantic University. The school issued this advisory […] The article You May Lose Money On A House If You Purchased In These Places appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
NBC Miami

Development Boom in ‘Hidden Gem' City of Hallandale Beach

Under the radar pocket markets in South Florida are becoming hotspots for buyers and developers. Hallandale Beach has one of the fastest growing populations in Broward County. Currently, the population is 40,000 but the city says it anticipates its population to grow by 30 percent over the next five years.
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RUDETON: Why Is That Doggie In The Starbucks Window?

Dog In Starbucks At Reserve Shoppes. Customer Asks Why. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We just don’t know why people believe that it’s okay to bring a dog into a restaurant, but thanks to a reader and contributor to our “Boca Rudeton” section, we […] The article BOCA RUDETON: Why Is That Doggie In The Starbucks Window? appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

HURRICANE: City Of Boca Raton Says Prepare Now, Offers Guides, Information

Information On How To Prepare, What To Do, Where To Go… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Atlantic Hurricane Season officially starts on Wednesday, and the National Hurricane Center is already tracking a system that could develop in the Gulf. With huge numbers of […] The article HURRICANE: City Of Boca Raton Says Prepare Now, Offers Guides, Information appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
realtynewsreport.com

Hines Developing Florida Condos: Penthouses $75 Million

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – (Realty News Report) – South Flagler House, a twin-tower condominium development with homes priced at $10 million and up, is under development by Hines, the Houston-based global real estate company and the Frisbie Group. Designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, South Flagler House...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poop#Pool Company Claims#Balance#Metrodesk Media
cw34.com

CDC suggests indoor masking for South Florida

The Center for Disease Control is recommending indoor masking for part of Florida as COVID-19 infections become more widespread. The recommendations are made for areas that are categorized as high risk and Palm Beach County is one of them. "The positivity rate for these three counties Broward, Palm Beach, and...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Police arrest Greenacres landscaper for massive dump

GREENACRES, Fla. (WFLX) - A Greenacres landscaper arrested for illegal dumping should’ve kept junk in his trunk, police say. The incident happened on Jan. 26 on the 2600 block of Mercer Avenue near Belvedere Road and Interstate 95. According to police, a witness saw a landscaping truck dump two loads of garbage on private property in the area.
GREENACRES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OVERTURNED BOAT: Rescuers Rush To Scene In West Boca Raton

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Palm Beach County Fire Rescuers rushed the scene of an overturned boat in far west Boca Raton late Monday afternoon. Sources tell BocaNewsNow.com that two people were on a boat in the area of 15960 Loxahatchee Road when the […] The article OVERTURNED BOAT: Rescuers Rush To Scene In West Boca Raton appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
usf.edu

Sale of Champlain Towers South property may prompt condo owners to sell their buildings

When you face Collins Avenue at 88th Street, a huge gap stands out between two buildings, where the Champlain Towers South collapsed last June. Now, a long black banner hangs along a fence in front with the names of the 98 victims. When it was unveiled earlier this month, Surfside Mayor Shlomo Danzinger acknowledged the tension between remembering and moving on in a message to victims' families.
SURFSIDE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TRAFFIC: I-95 Sound Barrier Installation Among Major Headaches For Palm Beach County

Expect I-95 Closures To Continue In Boca Raton, Delray Beach, As Other Roads, Highways To Experience Issues This Week. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER| BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It’s going to be another wild ride, or wild week of waiting, for traffic across South Palm Beach County. Sound barriers […] The article TRAFFIC: I-95 Sound Barrier Installation Among Major Headaches For Palm Beach County appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

Coral Landings III Shopping Center Sells For $37 Million

Coral Landings III, a grocery-anchored shopping center in Coral Springs, has been sold to a new owner for $37.4 million, according to the buyer. The 171,299-square-foot property, located on the corner of West Sample Road and Northwest 62nd Avenue, was purchased by the Sterling Organization, a private equity real estate firm.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
swfloridadailynews.com

Collier and Lee County homeowners wonder if now is the time to sell their second house

Over the past two years, Southwest Florida has become the nation’s most popular destination for relocation. In 2021 alone, more than 547,000 people made the jump to the Sunshine State causing real estate prices to surge. The jewel of SWFL continues to be Naples. According to real estate analysis Rexter Marqueses of Mashvisor, Naples is one the most desirable places in the United States, ranking No. 7 in the U.S. News Best Places study of 150 metro areas. The city also topped the Best Places to Live in Florida. It also ranked favorably in other categories, including:
LEE COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
