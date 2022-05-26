ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Ross Chastain - North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Chastain on making his fourth NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start of the 2022 season at Charlotte Motor Speedway: “Our No. 41 Worldwide Express team is looking forward to building on the strong runs we’ve had this week in Charlotte. The intermediate package we have at Niece Motorsports has shown a...

speedwaydigest.com

Comments / 0

