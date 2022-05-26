Ross Chastain - North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

Late-Race Move Almost Pays Off For Austin Dillon and The No. 3 Bass Pro Shops / TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet Team. “The Coca-Cola 600 is the longest race in NASCAR and so much of it is just about who can survive 400 laps. If you can make it to the end of the race on the lead lap, you can put yourself in position to win. We ran our race and gave ourselves a chance. When the caution came out at the end of the race, we pitted and were sixth for the restart, the first car on four tires. The guys gave me a great opportunity there. I was going for it. I just got a little loose trying to make it stick and it didn't quite work out. Looking back, I wish I would have backed up the corner a little bit. I had to do what I had to do to win the race. A win is going to be important because of where we are in points, so I went for it. Our Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road crew was unbelievable. I can't thank those guys enough. We had a shot right there."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO