ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Austin’s R&B Summer’s show in Cedar Park, TX Aug 07, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 4 days ago

We have the Austin’s R&B Summer presale passcode! During the Austin’s R&B Summer presale you will have a great opportunity to acquire tickets before everyone else. Please don’t miss this...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

Related
365thingsaustin.com

Fight Club At Celis Brewery

Want to keep the fun vibes going after a long weekend? Grab a drink from Celis Brewery’s beer garden and watch an outdoor screening of “Fight Club”! This is a free event and showtime is at 7 p.m. But get there early if you want to grab some food and reserve your spot.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Soul Food with a Twist, Shiner Beer & Mid-West BBQ

This week on Texas Eats, David Elder visits Mr. A Ok’s Kitchen, a soul food restaurant on San Antonio’s East Side that’s putting creative twists on classic dishes. He talks with co-owner Cindy Kirk about how her Korean heritage has influenced her husband, Chef Steven’s, recipes.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
austin.com

Top Free Austin Events Happening This Week: May 30 through June 3, 2022

Say goodbye to May and welcome June this week with the top FREE events happening around Austin! From outdoor concerts to FREE visits to the museum, here are this week’s top FREE events. This list contains a mix of family-friendly and adult focused Austin events. Free Austin events happening...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cedar Park, TX
Austin, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
Nationwide Report

1 person dead after a two-vehicle collision in south Austin (Austin, TX)

1 person dead after a two-vehicle collision in south Austin (Austin, TX)Nationwide Report. On Sunday, a person riding a scooter died after being struck by a vehicle in south Austin. As per the initial information, the fatal two-vehicle accident was reported at 10 p.m. at the intersection of the Interstate 35 southbound service road and westbound East Ben White Boulevard [...]
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Rapid growth is hurting the Texas Hill Country. Here's how

AUSTIN, Texas — One of the fastest-growing regions in the nation is the Texas Hill Country. Its open spaces, clear springs and streams, abundant wildlife and night skies are just a few of the things that draw thousands away from the city and into the rural area. In fact,...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticketmaster#Venue Presale Start#Presale Passwords
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Austin, Texas

From time to time, each of us feels the need to go out and have a nice dinner at a restaurant with a group of friends or some family members. And while it's fairly easy to prepare a good steak at home, it's also nice to go to a restaurant. If you live in Austin or come here often, we have put together a list of 3 amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit. They are great options for having a casual meal, but also for celebrating a special occasion. Here are our top suggestions:
AUSTIN, TX
do512.com

City of Round Rock

Round Rock, Texas, with a population of 104,000, is located 15 miles north of Austin in the Central Texas hill country. Major employers include Dell, TECO-Westinghouse, Dresser and Hospira. Its combined property tax and utility rates are the lowest in the region. It has an award-winning park system, school district and is one of the Safest Cities in the United States.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Maple Street Biscuit Co. opening Bee Cave location in June

Maple Street Biscuit Co. will open a new location in Bee Cave in June. Located west of the Hill Country Galleria at 3944 S. RM 620, Bee Cave, the restaurant serves comfort food with a modern twist through a variety of biscuits, waffles, coffee and more. The company has several restaurants throughout the United States, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Tennessee and others. 737-301-2600.
BEE CAVE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Eater

Pflugerville Bakery Opens a Second Location in Crestview

Pflugerville bakery Pflour Shop is opening a second location in Austin this month. The second Pflour Shop will open at 7413 Burnet Road on the weekend of June 18. Pflour Shop specializes in intricately decorated cookies and cakes and baked goods like brownies, blondies, and cinnamon rolls. The new location will feature twists on favorite menu items and lemonade to drink. The owner of Pflour Shop is April Saldana, a Pflugerville native. The bakery will be open Tuesday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
vnexplorer.net

Inside the fatal Texas love triangle of yoga teacher and two cyclists

Pro cyclist Colin Strickland was dating yoga instructor Kaitlin Armstrong (right), who was jealous over a past fling and continued relationship he had with cyclist Moriah “Mo” Wilson. Armstrong is now wanted in connection with Wilson’s May 11 murder in Austin, Texas. NY Post photo composite. Austin...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

South Asian grocery store, cafeteria has two Austin locations

For those who wish to catch a glimpse of the thriving South Asian community of Austin, a trip to Desi Brothers, a privately owned, local South Asian grocery store and cafeteria at 2506 W. Parmer Lane, Austin, might be all they need. Visited by all ages—from kids who accompany their families, to the elderly who need assistance—Desi Brothers is frequented by a cross-section of people looking for ingredients, food and household supplies.The grocery store opened in September 2019. A month later, owner Vipul Patel opened a second location at 3421 W. William Cannon Drive, Ste. 133, Austin, in the Canyon Oaks Shopping center.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Scooter rider hit, killed in south Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person riding a scooter was hit and killed by a vehicle Sunday in south Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at 10 p.m. and said an adult riding a scooter was hit at the intersection of the Interstate 35 southbound service road and westbound East Ben White Boulevard. An ambulance was set […]
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy