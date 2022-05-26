ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dean Thompson - North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Race Advance

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 4 days ago
Thompson on making his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Debut at Charlotte: “Our No. 40 Worldwide Express team is ready to bounce back and put together a strong run following a tough couple weeks recently. We’ve put it in the rearview mirror and our team has put a lot of...

