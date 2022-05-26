GMS Racing ARCA Charlotte Preview

Race Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 1 Winner: Josh Berry of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Stage 2 Winner: Justin Allgaier of JR Motorsports (Chevrolet) Riley Herbst endured a difficult outing in the Alsco Uniforms 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway. It started on Friday when contact with the wall during qualifying meant Herbst was forced to go to a backup No. 98 Monster Energy Ford Mustang for Saturday’s race. Despite the adversity, Herbst methodically moved his way forward, coming from the back of the 38-car field to crack the top-15 by lap 32. In the final stage of the 200-lap race, Herbst was running ninth, but the misfortune that struck Herbst in qualifying reared its head again in the race. A cut tire sent Herbst into the turn three wall on lap 104, damaging the right side of the Monster Energy Ford. Forced to pit for repairs, Herbst went four laps down. Nonetheless, he was able to return to the track and finish the race, coming home 25th and avoiding a dreaded DNF (Did Not Finish).
