Targeted Industry Land Needs Analysis Available

Provided by Prince William County Office of Communications. Dominion Energy submitted a request to the County Planning Office dated March 7, 2022, for a public facilities review determination for a proposed solid waste (coal ash) landfill at the Possum Point Power Station located at 19000 Possum Point Road. The Possum Point Power Station is defined as a public facility in the Prince William County Zoning Ordinance. Public facilities are permitted in all zoning districts, subject a public facility review. The proposed landfill would replace an existing coal ash pond (Pond D). (The coal ash in the other coal ash ponds has already been removed and placed in Pond D). In accordance with the Prince William County Zoning Ordinance definitions, both the proposed landfill and the existing coal ash pond are considered debris landfills. In 1986, the Prince William County Zoning Administrator issued a determination that found the coal ash pond was a “continuation of an existing use,” and therefore, a public facility review was not required.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 6 DAYS AGO