ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Targeted Industry Land Needs Analysis Available

PWLiving
PWLiving
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Provided by Prince William County Office of Communications. The Department of Economic Development contracted Camoin Associates to prepare a land needs analysis for all Targeted...

princewilliamliving.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWLiving

PWC Partners Host PWCS CTE Career Day

Provided by Prince William County Development Services. On May 23rd, students from Gar-Field High School and the PWCS Career and Technical Education (CTE) Program participated in a Career Day, hosted by County partners – Development Services, the Fire Marshal’s Office, Public Works – Neighborhood Services, Prince William Service Authority and the Prince William Department of Health – that was part of the month-long Building Safety Month public awareness campaign.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Marine Corps Base Quantico Training Advisory May 27 to June 12, 2022

*For rare updates to the range training schedule during the week, please follow facebook.com/marinecorpsbasequantico. Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions. As a regional facility, MCBQ is a critical asset for weapons proficiency training for Marines, the Department of Defense, federal agencies, and law enforcement organizations.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

First Office Tenant at The Landing; Small Business Series at Centerfuse

Bristow Pediatrics Becomes First Tenant at The Landing at Cannon Branch. This week, Bristow Pediatrics, became the first tenant at The Landing at Cannon Branch in Manassas. Bristow Pediatrics relocated their office to the City at 9709 Buchanan Loop in the newly built office and retail shell building near Tru by Hilton and Manassas’s Customer Service Center.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prince William County, VA
Government
Prince William County, VA
Business
County
Prince William County, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Local
Virginia Business
PWLiving

Possum Point Power Station Public Facilities Review Determination and Permit Process

Provided by Prince William County Office of Communications. Dominion Energy submitted a request to the County Planning Office dated March 7, 2022, for a public facilities review determination for a proposed solid waste (coal ash) landfill at the Possum Point Power Station located at 19000 Possum Point Road. The Possum Point Power Station is defined as a public facility in the Prince William County Zoning Ordinance. Public facilities are permitted in all zoning districts, subject a public facility review. The proposed landfill would replace an existing coal ash pond (Pond D). (The coal ash in the other coal ash ponds has already been removed and placed in Pond D). In accordance with the Prince William County Zoning Ordinance definitions, both the proposed landfill and the existing coal ash pond are considered debris landfills. In 1986, the Prince William County Zoning Administrator issued a determination that found the coal ash pond was a “continuation of an existing use,” and therefore, a public facility review was not required.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Extended Lane Closures, Travel Impacts Planned on I-66 for Paving Beginning in Early June

Provided by Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Travelers on I-66 between Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Gainesville and Route 29 in Centreville should expect extended lane closures and travel impacts beginning in early June as paving operations accelerate to prepare the future I-66 Express Lanes for opening later this year. The work is part of the Transform 66 Outside the Beltway Project.
GAINESVILLE, VA
PWLiving

Outstanding Educators Awards Ceremony

Prince William County Schools celebrated their outstanding educators on Tuesday, May 25. The awards ceremony took place at Gar-Field High School, providing an opportunity to celebrate superior educators. The awards highlighted were Teacher and Principal of the Year, Mentor and Lead Mentor of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, and those that were nationally certified. Invited guests had the chance to honor selected teachers, sample prepared hors d’oeuvres, enjoy student musical performances, and admire elegant decorations. Featured speakers and special guests included Chairman Lateef, Superintendent McDade, and other members of the school board and Virginia delegates, praising the county’s nominees and reflecting on their hard work.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

COVID-19 Community Update

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) PWCS is aware that the COVID-19 Community Level for Prince William County has recently entered “Medium” level for the spread of COVID-19 in the community as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). PWCS will continue to operate consistent with the mitigations and notifications that have been ongoing since February.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
PWLiving

Call to Action: Volunteer Opportunities in Greater Prince William

The folks at PWC Solid Waste Division are looking for volunteer County residents of all ages (and pets, too!) to participate in filming a video on landfill safety. The filming date is Wednesday, June 8, 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the PWC Landfill, 14811 Dumfries Road, Manassas. You’ll have a fun time filming your “close-up” while promoting landfill safety to the public! Please send an email with your name, phone and a photo of yourself, your vehicle, child and pet (if applicable) to pwcrecycles@pwcgov.org by June 6. Please email DCampbell@pwcgov.org for more information.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Issues Commendation for Service to the Homeless

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently commended a pair of churches and an outreach ministry for their work in helping the homeless in Prince William County. The Manassas Baptist Church and Streetlight Community Outreach Ministries served the county’s unhoused in partnership with the Prince William County Department of Social Services through the local hypothermia program operated on the western and eastern ends of the county.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Prince William Board of County Supervisors Commends Alger “Al” Mockaitis and Samir A. Alqutri

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently commended Alger “Al” Mockaitis for his service to the Prince William County Building Code Appeals Board. Mockaitis, who was appointed to the appeals board in 1996, used his extensive experience as a licensed contractor to support the board in its review of building code appeals cases. Mockaitis’ unique perspective and input proved invaluable to the appeals board’s deliberations.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Support the Arts in Prince William County—Become a Board Member!

PWC Arts Council seeks 11 new board members. If you have a passion for the arts—including visual, performing, literary, Applied or theatrical—please consider joining the Prince William County Creative Arts Council Advisory Board today. To build on the board’s cultural diversity and be inclusive across the county, we encourage applications from mid-career professionals, young professionals, college students, Native/Indigenous, Black, Latino/a/x, Asian/Pacific Islander, and LGBTQIA members of the community.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Development#Past Performance#Camoin Associates#Targeted Industries#The Planning Office
PWLiving

A Message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Dear PWCS Families, Employees, and Community:  . Earlier this week, I had the pleasure of participating in a celebration honoring PWCS educators. The Outstanding Educators ceremony recognized educators who received or renewed their National Board Certification in addition to finalists for the teacher, principal, new teacher, lead mentor, and mentor of the year. The 2021-22 Principal and Teacher of the Year each received a $1,500 award sponsored by PWCS business partner Moseley Architects. 
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Prince William County War Memorial

U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent Forrest Nelson Leamon’s name was recently added to the Prince William County War Memorial, which honors Prince William County residents who died in combat. Leamon died in a helicopter crash on Oct 26, 2009, during his third deployment to Afghanistan. He and...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Outstanding Educators Winners

Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Finalists for the Teacher, Principal, New Teacher, Lead Mentor, and Mentor of the year were honored at an awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 24. PWCS is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021-22 Outstanding Educators Awards. Principal of the Year, Rhonda Jeck,...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

32 Small Businesses ‘Opened for Business’ in March 2022

Provided by Prince William Department of Development Services. Prince William County’s Department of Development Services announced its Small Business Project Management Program (SBPM) supported thirty-two small businesses, that successfully ‘Opened for Business’ in March 2022. Thirty businesses were new to the County and two were existing businesses that either expanded or relocated elsewhere within the County.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
PWLiving

RiverFest: Celebrate Crafts, Cuisine, and Conservation in Occoquan

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. If there’s one thing the Town of Occoquan is known for, well, in addition to the river, it’s craft shows and festivals. And you won’t want to miss their latest one coming up June 4 and 5!
OCCOQUAN, VA
PWLiving

Mapping Police Violence with County Police Leadership

Provided by Prince William County Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. On Monday, June 6 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., the Prince William County Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta (PWCAC DST) will host its second virtual forum focused on policing in the community. Mapping Police Violence: The Hidden Cost of Police Misconduct & Why Training Is Important will explore the hidden cost of police misconduct and why training is important, with Prince William County Police Chief Peter Newsham and Major Kimberly Chisely-Missouri, the department’s new Assistant Chief.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Colonel William Grayson Chapter at Relay for Life in Manassas

Provided by Sons of the American Revolution, Colonel William Grayson Chapter. On May 21, members of the Colonel William Grayson Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, participated in the opening ceremonies of the Relay for Life in Manassas. Color Guard Commander Andrew Mills and Quartermaster Jack Mills presented the colors at this event. Relay for Life is a fundraising event for the American Cancer Society as it attempts to eradicate cancer from the nation.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Sponsor a Flag, Honor a Hero

Purple Heart: $50 (one flag sponsored) Hero: $1,500 (up to 5 flags sponsored) Medal of Honor: $500(up to 3 flags sponsored) Silver Star: $250 (up to 2 flags sponsored) Additional flags may be sponsored for $50 each. For more information, visit ghrotary.org. About Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Club. Gainesville-Haymarket Rotary Club has...
HAYMARKET, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy