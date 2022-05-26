Targeted Industry Land Needs Analysis Available

Prince William County Schools celebrated their outstanding educators on Tuesday, May 25. The awards ceremony took place at Gar-Field High School, providing an opportunity to celebrate superior educators. The awards highlighted were Teacher and Principal of the Year, Mentor and Lead Mentor of the Year, New Teacher of the Year, and those that were nationally certified. Invited guests had the chance to honor selected teachers, sample prepared hors d’oeuvres, enjoy student musical performances, and admire elegant decorations. Featured speakers and special guests included Chairman Lateef, Superintendent McDade, and other members of the school board and Virginia delegates, praising the county’s nominees and reflecting on their hard work.
