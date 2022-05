SCOTT CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Department has charged four people in connection to a fire at an abandoned school building. Cody Kirk and Cameron Speigle are charged with Burglary 3rd Degree and Arson 2nd Degree. Investigators say the two were interviewed and confessed to burglarizing the school and then setting fire to it.

SCOTT COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO