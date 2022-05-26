Instagram Users Began Reporting Major Issues With The App On May 26 — Here's What To Know

The future isn’t about flying cars and hover crafts anymore — it’s about using your watch to help with navigation. IYDK, Google launched several new iOS updates on April 20 to make navigation with Google Maps even easier, including an option that lets you use Google Maps directly from your Apple Watch. You can already get to where you’re going with Apple Maps on you watch, but if you need help adjusting to Google Maps, or you’re a new Apple Watch owner, here’s what you’ll need to know about how to navigate your trip on Apple Watch without using your phone.

CELL PHONES ・ 16 HOURS AGO