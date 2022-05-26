Instagram Users Began Reporting Major Issues With The App On May 26 — Here's What To Know

Pride month begins on June 1, but it’s never too early to start supporting LGBTQ+ communities. Ahead of the official start to Pride Month, Apple released two new vibrant Pride Edition bands and some eye-catching Apple Watch faces to match. With a series of options to choose from, you can bring pride everywhere you go with the Pride Apple Watch bands for 2022. According to an email from Apple to Elite Daily, the announcement “build[s] on its long-running support for LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations working to bring about positive change, from Encircle, an organization that provides life-affirming programs and services for the LGBTQ+ community and their families, to The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.”
Comments / 0